Fulshear Chick-fil-A SWAT Standoff: Murder Suspect Arrested After Dramatic Police Operation

FULSHEAR (Covering Katy News) — Houston police arrested a murder suspect at a Chick-fil-A restaurant on FM 1463 in Fulshear following a SWAT operation that startled customers and bystanders.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene as one suspect ran into the restaurant with SWAT officers in pursuit while a second man surrendered in the parking lot with his hands raised. A police helicopter circled overhead during the operation.

Customers Caught in Middle of Police Standoff

Customers who had planned to enter the restaurant remained in their vehicles as the situation developed. SWAT officers directed people to leave the area and prevented at least one person from exiting the restaurant during the standoff.

"It happened so fast that it was hard to understand what was really going on," Michelle Palmer Miller posted on social media. "We were about to go inside but stayed in our car and that's when SWAT was telling us to get out of there."

Miller said officers pushed back a person who tried to walk out of the restaurant's door during the operation. No shots were fired.

Michelle Palmer Miller A member of the Houston Police SWAT team can be seen to the right of the pick up truck.

Fort Bend County Officials Clarify Jurisdiction

"HPD arrested a murder suspect," said Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell. "Fort Bend agencies were not informed or involved."

Houston police conducted the arrest because that portion of the Fulshear area falls under the city's extraterritorial jurisdiction, according to Norvell.

No Injuries Reported in June 9 Incident

The incident occurred June 9. No injuries were reported during the operation.