Fulshear Central Development Begins Construction on 23-Acre Retail, Dining and Entertainment Complex

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News)—City officials and corporate developers celebrated the groundbreaking Friday for Fulshear Central, a 125,000-square-foot mixed-use development on the south side of FM 1093 between Bois D'Arc Lane and the Texas Heritage Parkway.

Janapriya Upscale USA, the project developer, expects to build a connector road from FM 1093 to McKinnon Road on the project's south side to improve access.

Friday's groundbreaking, which drew about 100 people, was festive despite a threat of rain and an occasional light sprinkle. Fulshear Mayor Don McCoy joked that, as president and CEO of the Fulshear Regional Chamber for Commerce, part of his job was to keep the rain away.

CEO Calls Fulshear Central a "Dream Project" Years in the Making

Janapriya Upscale USA CEO Satya Guduru said the company has been working with the city since 2022 on this project.

"This project has been our dream project," Guduru said. "The City of Fulshear has given us a lot of support in developing this project."

23-Acre Development Features Retail, Dining, and Entertainment Beyond Traditional Shopping

The development, which will be 23 acres, will have 75,000 square feet of retail space. But it will also have dining and entertainment options, along with workspace and a walking trail.

"It is completely different than any other retail center," Guduru said. "It's not going to be just a retail sector. It's going to be a place where you can come and relax."

The project comes along as Fulshear continues to experience rapid growth. Guduru said companies are reaching out to learn about the potential of setting up their businesses at the center.

"The interest is there," Guduru said.

Mayor Envisions Family Gathering Place

McCoy was also enthusiastic about the development.

"This is going to be a wonderful place for families to gather, and this project, Fulshear Central, is going to be the genesis of a lot more to come down the road, a place for people to gather," McCoy said.

Fulshear Central
Fulshear Central
An artist's rendering of Fulshear Central.
Fulshear Central

From Small Town to Booming Community: Mayor Addresses Growth Concerns

McCoy admits some residents have expressed their concerns about the rapid growth in Fulshear.

"We just had our 200th anniversary, and if you moved here before 1824, you're part of the growth."

Trees and Lake Features Planned to Address Community Aesthetics

McCoy encouraged residents to watch and see how the property would include trees and a lake.

"If some of these keyboard warriors online would just wait a minute and give us a chance to show what's coming, you're going to be impressed," McCoy said. "I don't want our residents to drive 30 minutes to Katy, or all the way over into Cinco Ranch, when they could do it all right here and have a blast and have family gatherings and do everything you can do. And that's what our city is about."

City Manager Notes Community Excitement for Fulshear's Future

City Manager Zach Goodlander said people are excited about the project, and the pomp and circumstance of Friday's groundbreaking showed that people are excited about Fulshear.

India-Based Developer Also Behind Katy Parkway Market Success

Janapriya Upscale USA is based in India and has a Katy office. The company also developed the Katy Parkway Market, home to Black Rock Coffee, at 1380 W. Grand Parkway, near Bay Hill Blvd. and the Kroger shopping plaza.