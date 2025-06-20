Fulshear Central Under Construction: New Retail, Office Space and Hotel Coming

FULSHEAR (Covering Katy News) — Construction is underway on Fulshear Central, a 125,000-square-foot mixed-use development by Janapriya Upscale USA, a project Covering Katy first reported on in April 2024. A groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held June 5 on the south side of FM 1093 between Bois D'Arc Lane and the Texas Heritage Parkway in Fulshear.

Fulshear Central Development Details

The 18-acre mixed-use development is expected to feature 70,000 square feet of retail space, 55,000 square feet of office condos and a boutique hotel. The project will also include seven acres of parks and green space with 20 miles of connected trails.

× 1 of 3 Expand Alpha Bravo Construction A groundbreaking ceremony was held for Fulshear Central on June 5, 2025. × 2 of 3 Expand Alpha Bravo Construction A groundbreaking ceremony for Fulshear Central was held June 5, 2025. × 3 of 3 Expand Janapriya Upscale USA An artist's rendering of Fulshear Central. Prev Next

New Road Construction and Access Improvements

Developers plan to build a connector road from FM 1093 to McKinnon Road along the project's south side to improve access to the Fulshear shopping and business district.

× Expand Fulshear Central The location of Fulshear Central is on the south side of FM 1093 between Bois D'Arc Lane and the Texas Heritage Parkway in Fulshear.

Job Creation and Economic Impact in Fulshear

"We're thrilled to bring this development to the growing Fulshear community," Arvind Cheruku, Janapriya Upscale USA partner and CIO, told Covering Katy in 2024. "This project will create up to 600-700 new job opportunities in the area and provide a central gathering space for families to work, shop, eat, and enjoy the outdoors."

Bringing Business and Entertainment to Fulshear Residents

The development aims to bring workspace, retail, dining and entertainment options closer to Fulshear-area residents. The new Fulshear business center will be located within the Fulshear city limits despite having a Richmond mailing address.

About Janapriya Upscale USA Development Company

Janapriya Upscale USA is based in India with an office in Katy. The company also developed the Katy Parkway Market at 1380 W. Grand Parkway, near Bay Hill Boulevard and the Kroger shopping plaza, which houses Black Rock Coffee.