Fulshear Approves Major Commercial Development on McKinnon Road

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Fulshear is getting a significant new mixed-use development on McKinnon Road after Fulshear City Council members voted to approve the project on May 20. The commercial development, called Fulshear Crossing, will bring retail shops, office buildings, and senior living facilities to the area near Aspen Utility Company.

Fulshear Zoning Change Approved After Previous Rejection

This wasn't the first time developers requested approval to build the Fulshear business park. McKinnon Interests LLC previously sought to rezone 43.5 acres from residential land to commercial zoning, but Fulshear City Council rejected the proposal last fall. At that time, council members cited resident concerns, questioned the tax revenue potential, and noted that other commercial development land was already available in Fulshear.

See the development agreement.

× Expand Google Fulshear Crossing Business Park will be built off McKinnon Road near the Aspin Utility Company.

Fulshear Crossing Development Details and Commercial Space

The new Fulshear business park will feature multiple commercial and residential components across the 43.5-acre site:

Commercial retail and office buildings (16 acres)

Flexible office spaces for Fulshear businesses (4 acres)

Senior living and assisted living facilities (8 acres)

Stormwater management and detention areas (6 acres)

Future Fulshear city property for public works facilities (5 acres)

The development team's legal representative emphasized that the diverse mix of commercial uses will provide economic benefits to the Fulshear community while addressing the growing need for senior housing in Fort Bend County.

Fulshear Residents Express Concerns About McKinnon Road Development

Several Fulshear residents attended the city council meeting to voice opposition to the McKinnon Road rezoning request. Community members argued the commercial development conflicts with Fulshear's comprehensive land use plan and raised concerns about increased traffic on McKinnon Road and potential impacts on nearby residential property values.

Local residents emphasized that developers were aware of the estate residential zoning when they purchased the McKinnon Road property. They argued that since Fulshear already has available commercial-zoned land, developers should have initially purchased property designated for business use rather than seeking to change residential zoning.

Fulshear City Council member Kent Pool supported residents' concerns, stating that rezoning estate residential land to commercial creates a problematic precedent for future Fulshear development requests. Pool emphasized the importance of preserving Fulshear's rural character and agricultural heritage, particularly the livestock and farmland areas along Bois D'Arc Road that distinguish Fulshear from other Fort Bend County cities.

Economic Benefits Drive Fulshear Commercial Development Approval

Fulshear City Council member Patrick Powers advocated for approving the McKinnon Road development, citing the need to diversify Fulshear's tax base and revenue sources. Powers noted that single-family residential properties currently generate 84% of Fulshear's municipal revenue, creating an unsustainable financial structure for the growing Texas city.

Powers warned Fulshear residents that without increased commercial development and business tax revenue, the city will likely need to raise property taxes and potentially reduce municipal services to maintain current operations and infrastructure needs.

Fulshear Crossing Construction Timeline and Economic Impact

The Fulshear Crossing development team anticipates completing construction of the mixed-use business park within three years. The project represents a major transformation for this section of McKinnon Road in Fulshear, converting rural residential land into a bustling commercial district that will bring jobs, retail options, and senior housing to the Fort Bend County community.

The commercial development is expected to generate significant property tax revenue for Fulshear while providing employment opportunities and convenient retail services for local residents. The senior living component addresses the growing demand for assisted living facilities in the rapidly growing Fulshear area.

Sonnet 4