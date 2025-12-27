Fulshear Approves $50,000 Small Business Grant Program With Up to $10K Per Business

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Fulshear City Council has approved a new Small Business Grant Program that will provide up to $10,000 per business to support local entrepreneurs.

How the Grant Program Works

The program, developed by the Fulshear Development Corporation, offers up to 50% reimbursement for project costs, not exceeding $10,000. The initial budget for the program is $50,000.

The reimbursement-based program is designed to help small businesses invest in their operations, enhance visibility and contribute to the city's economic vitality. Applicants cannot seek reimbursement for work begun before grant approval.

"The grant program is intended to help local entrepreneurs invest in their operations, enhance visibility, and contribute to the long-term economic vitality of the city," the city said in a news release.

Program Development and Leadership

The program was developed through collaboration between FDC staff and board members Jennifer Hagemann and Debra Drescher.

Drescher's "extensive background in community and economic development helped shape the program's structure and guidelines," according to the release. She has worked with more than 90 Texas cities on downtown revitalization initiatives.

Hagemann contributed insight from her experience as a small business owner in Downtown Fulshear. Her "input helped ensure the program addresses the real-world challenges and opportunities faced by small businesses and provides practical, meaningful support," the city said.

Program Timeline and Next Steps

The Fulshear Development Corporation adopted the program Oct. 20, and the City Council gave final approval this week.

Details regarding eligibility, application requirements and timelines will be announced as the program is implemented.

For updates, residents and business owners can visit the city's website or follow the City of Fulshear on social media.