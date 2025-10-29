Fort Bend County breaks ground on Super Dave's All Abilities Park in Fulshear

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fort Bend County broke ground Tuesday on Super Dave's All Abilities Park, a 1.6-acre superhero-themed park designed to provide accessible play areas for children of all abilities.

An all-abilities park is designed so everyone can play together, regardless of physical, sensory or developmental disabilities. These parks feature wheelchair-friendly swings and ramps, sensory activities, ground-level play structures and accessible safety surfacing that allow children of all abilities to enjoy meaningful play and social experiences alongside their peers.

"Today, we officially broke ground on Super Dave's All Abilities Park — a place where every child, regardless of ability, can play, explore and grow together," Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales said. "A huge thanks to Johnson Development for generously donating the land to the county and to the City of Fulshear for being such an amazing collaborating partner. Your support is helping turn a dream into a reality."

The estimated $3.4 million park, located at 4200 Katy Fulshear Road, is funded through county parks bonds. It is the second all-abilities park Fort Bend County is developing.

× Expand Fort Bend County A rendering of Super Dave's All Abilities Park.

The park is named in honor of David "Dave" D'Andrea, a founding board member of Fort Bend County Municipal Utility District No. 169 in Cross Creek Ranch who served on the MUD board for more than 15 years until he died in August 2021. D'Andrea was an avid fisherman and family man who devoted his time to community organizations and his local church. Cross Creek Ranch requested the park be named in D'Andrea's honor in recognition of the land donation.

The park will feature three play zones tailored to different age groups, a splash pad, a pavilion and fully accessible pathways. It will also include a direct trail connection to Cross Creek Ranch.

The park's opening is estimated to be in late 2026, weather permitting.

Fort Bend County is also developing the space-themed Galaxy All Abilities Park in Sugar Land, located adjacent to the county's new Precinct 3 Annex in Sugar Land's Imperial neighborhood. That park is expected to be completed in early 2026, weather permitting. Read more here.

There is also an all abilities park the City of Katy. Covering Katy has posted more information about that park here.

The owner of Covering Katy News, Dennis Spellman, is also employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.