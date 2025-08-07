Fentanyl Arrest Made During Fulshear Police Traffic Stop on FM 1463

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fulshear police arrested a man during a traffic stop on FM 1463 after allegedly discovering fentanyl in his vehicle, along with a fake registration and no insurance.

Officers used extreme caution while handling the suspect, Troy Banks, and the dangerous substances involved.

"Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous and deadly drug. Just a tiny amount—sometimes as little as a grain of salt—can cause a fatal overdose, even from accidental contact," the Fulshear Police Department said in a statement.

"This drug has caused tens of thousands of deaths across America each year, devastating families and communities," statement said. "Fentanyl remains a serious and ongoing threat for everyone involved, including our officers when they have to take action. Let this serve as a reminder: dangerous drugs like fentanyl have absolutely no place in our city, and we do not tolerate them or those who distribute them in Fulshear."

The department said it is committed to keeping the community safe and will continue to enforce the law to protect residents.