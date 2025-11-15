Eagle Landing Park opens in Fulshear with soccer fields, playground

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fulshear celebrated the opening of Eagle Landing Park on Saturday morning at 4131 Woods Road between Jordan Road and Tamarron Parkway.

The recreational complex includes three full-size soccer fields, multiple youth-sized fields, a playground, a 2,000-square-foot concession facility and more than 300 parking spaces.

"This incredible new facility is more than a collection of fields—it's a place where our kids will learn teamwork and discipline, where families will gather on the sidelines, and where our community will grow even closer together," Mayor Don McCoy said.

City leaders joined representatives from developer D.R. Horton and community partner HTX Soccer for the 11 a.m. ceremony marking the completion of a project that broke ground in March.

Heather Divine, a Cross Creek Ranch resident whose daughter plays for HTX, said the park's proximity will be a welcome change for local families.

"I will not have to drive very far at all. We're like 10 to 12 minutes away," Divine said. "I'm glad that there's so many fields and it looks like there's adequate parking."

The park features a playground, shaded picnic areas, walking paths and open green space designed to accommodate large events and weekend games.

Kevin, a Fulshear resident whose children play soccer, said the facility will benefit the community.

"It's going to really, really bring the community together, especially with all the sports leagues," he said. "A lot of the time, especially when you're out here in Fulshear, everything is next to the drive. So this is really, really, really going to make things convenient, especially for league play."

Two parking lots serve the facility — a 180-space lot along Tamarron Park Drive provides access to the northern fields and amenities, and a 130-space lot off Woods Road/Jordan Road near the southern competitive fields.

"As mayor, I'm excited to see Eagle Landing become a hub of activity, energy, and opportunity," McCoy said. "Our young athletes now have a first-class place to practice, compete, and chase their dreams right here at home in Fulshear."

The concession facility includes restrooms and equipment storage in addition to a food stand.

"To everyone who helped make this vision a reality—thank you," Mayor McCoy said. "This park represents our commitment to quality of life, recreation, and the future of our children."