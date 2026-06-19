Dutch World Cup Party Bus Brings Orange Fever to Fulshear

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Fulshear briefly became the center of Dutch soccer culture Thursday afternoon as the Netherlands' iconic orange double-decker bus rolled into town, drawing cheering fans dressed in orange and turning a local burger restaurant into an international World Cup celebration.

Iconic Dutch Soccer Bus Rolls Into Fulshear

The bus arrived at Hat Creek Burger shortly before 4 p.m. to music, applause and a crowd eager to catch a glimpse of one of soccer's most recognizable symbols.

For many in attendance, the stop offered a rare opportunity to experience a tradition usually found in Europe and at major international tournaments.

Behind the wheel was Franz Peters, who has driven the bus for 22 years and accompanied Dutch supporters around the world.

"It's amazing, really," Peters said of the crowds he has encountered in Texas.

The Tradition Behind the Netherlands' Orange Double-Decker Bus

The orange double-decker bus has become an institution among supporters of the Netherlands national team. Before major matches, it traditionally leads thousands of orange-clad fans in celebratory marches to stadiums, creating an atmosphere known as "Orange Fever."

Thursday's event brought a taste of that tradition to Fulshear. Fans gathered around the bus to take photos, listen to Dutch party music and soak in an atmosphere that briefly transformed the rapidly growing city into an unlikely stop on the global World Cup stage.

Fulshear Stop Builds Excitement for Netherlands-Sweden Match in Houston

The bus' appearance in Fulshear was part of a larger promotional tour ahead of Saturday's World Cup match between the Netherlands and Sweden at Houston Stadium. On Saturday morning, it is expected to lead another massive fan procession from Rice University to the stadium. Similar fan walks during the tournament have attracted crowds numbering in the tens of thousands.

For a few hours Thursday, however, the World Cup belonged to Fulshear, where one of soccer's most colorful and enduring traditions made an unexpected stop.