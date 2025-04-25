Dunkin' coming to FM 1463 near Cross Creek and West Cinco

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) – A new Dunkin' location will open in Fulshear near Cross Creek Ranch this fall, bringing coffee and donuts to the growing Fort Bend County community.

Location and Timeline

The shop will occupy the former Salad and Go site at 5320 FM 1463, which closed shortly after opening in early 2023. The $510,000 renovation project will create a 1,056-square-foot restaurant with construction beginning July 1 and completion expected by Sept. 14.

Serving Multiple Communities

Situated near FM 1463 and Fry Road, the location will serve residents of Cross Creek Ranch, Westheimer Lakes and west Cinco Ranch neighborhoods. The shop will feature indoor seating, drive-thru service and mobile ordering.

Additional Katy Location

Around the same time, Dunkin' plans to open another new location at 136 Cane Island Parkway in Katy. This shop will be positioned on the south side of I-10, across from Buc-ee's. Read more about that here.

Dunkin' in Houston Area

These will be Dunkin's newest additions to its more than 20 locations across the Houston region, including existing shops in Katy, Richmond and Sugar Land.

Company Background

Founded in 1950 in Quincy, Massachusetts, Dunkin' serves approximately 3 million customers daily at over 12,000 locations worldwide with a menu featuring coffee, donuts, breakfast sandwiches and seasonal offerings.