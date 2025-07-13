Fulshear City Council to vote on new food truck park for downtown

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) – On a 3-1 vote, the Fulshear Planning and Zoning Board approved a proposal for a new food truck park at 8418 First Street in the city's downtown core during its July 11 meeting. The Fulshear food truck park proposal now goes to the City Council for a final vote.

The downtown Fulshear development would feature a 4,500-square-foot building designed to service multiple food trucks parked on-site, according to a city agenda memo.

Food truck parks are permitted as a specific use within Fulshear's Downtown District, requiring review by both the planning board and City Council. The Fulshear food truck park plan has the support of city staff who reviewed the downtown development project.

"Staff believes that this proposed use is in line with the efforts to revitalize Fulshear's core Downtown and will complement other local businesses in the immediate area," the memo said.

The First Street food truck park project includes paving a drive aisle for food truck access, improving the city-owned north-south alley east of the property, and potentially adding parallel parking on First Street. The developer also plans to install a water cistern that complies with low-impact development regulations under the city's Coordinated Development Ordinance.

City staff worked with the applicant to develop site plans and building elevations that meet downtown district regulations, and the memo says the Fulshear food truck park proposal complies with all requirements for landscaping, signage, lighting, elevation design, detention and setbacks without seeking waivers.

The operator of the Fulshear food truck park intends to sell alcohol within the building, if a Texas liquor license is approved by the state.

The Fulshear City Council will take up the issue at its July 15 meeting, agenda item 11D. See the agenda here.