CVS Pharmacy under construction in Fulshear

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Construction is underway on a CVS pharmacy at the corner of FM 359 and Rogers Road in Fulshear, with completion expected by mid-February 2026.

The $4 million project broke ground recently at 6726 FM 359 and will be Fulshear's first CVS location. The 14,698-square-foot store will offer prescription services, immunizations, health screenings and retail products.

The pharmacy will provide prescription pickup and delivery, over-the-counter medications and convenience items. Residents currently travel to Katy or Richmond for similar services.

A sign telling the public that a CVS store is under construction along FM 350 in Fulshear.

The new store is part of ongoing commercial development along the FM 359 corridor as Fulshear continues to experience residential growth.

CVS operates more than 9,000 locations nationwide. Several stores serve the broader Katy area, but this will be the first in Fulshear.