Cross Creek West pushes north as Fulshear's next wave of growth takes shape

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Cross Creek West is moving into its next major phase, adding hundreds of homesites, new builders and homes priced above $1 million as residential growth continues to push north of Fulshear.

The 1,258-acre master-planned community is developing its northern tract, where 250 additional homesites are expected to be available to builders by the end of the year. Cross Creek West ultimately is planned for more than 3,000 homes.

The expansion also marks a move further into the luxury market. Partners in Building plans custom homes on 80-foot lots in a gated section, with prices beginning around $1.1 million.

Toll Brothers and David Weekley Homes are joining the community with homes on 65-foot lots, while Highland Homes and Newmark Homes will build on 70-foot lots. Newmark is beginning pre-sales this month and plans to offer designs that include options for multigenerational households.

David Weekley says its homes are expected to range from approximately 2,860 to 3,810 square feet.

Cross Creek West becoming a major source of Fulshear-area growth

The expansion is part of a broader transition underway around Fulshear as some of the area's older master-planned communities reach buildout and newer developments take their place.

Fulshear's own financial reports have identified Cross Creek West, Fulshear Lakes, Fulshear Del Webb, Tamarron West and Pecan Ridge as areas of continued residential development. Meanwhile, Cross Creek Ranch, Tamarron, Fulbrook on Fulshear Creek, Polo Ranch and Fulshear Run were listed as either nearing completion or complete.

Cross Creek Ranch, the 3,200-acre sister community immediately to the east, has now sold all of its approximately 6,180 homesites.

The shift means Cross Creek West is increasingly becoming one of the places where the next generation of Fulshear-area housing is being built.

Schools following the rooftops

The residential expansion is also being accompanied by significant new school construction.

Lamar Consolidated ISD opened Haygood Elementary in Cross Creek West in August 2025. Debbie Urbanski Junior High and Troy Williams High School are scheduled to open in the northern portion of the community in 2027.

Those schools have been in the pipeline for some time. Fulshear financial documents previously identified plans for an elementary, middle and high school complex in Cross Creek West along FM 359 as part of the educational infrastructure needed to accommodate the area's growth.

Growth reshaping Fulshear's finances

Continued home construction has also helped reshape Fulshear's tax base and finances.

The city's taxable property value increased 22% to $3.9 billion in fiscal 2024, an increase Fulshear attributed to continued residential and commercial development.

Property taxes, sales taxes and building fees are among the city's largest General Fund revenue sources, and city financial documents say all three are driven in part by continued residential and commercial construction.

At the same time, Fulshear is attempting to make its tax base less dependent on residential development. The city's economic development policy calls for a "balanced tax base" in which residential property is complemented by a stronger commercial base and identifies tax-base diversification as one of its economic development goals.

Commercial development has been following the population growth. City financial documents have pointed to expanding businesses around Texas Heritage Parkway and Jordan Crossing Boulevard and development interest along the FM 359 corridor to serve the area's growing population.

More than a luxury-home expansion

The latest Cross Creek West development therefore represents more than the arrival of another group of higher-priced homes.

It comes as the center of residential development around Fulshear continues shifting toward newer master-planned communities, bringing additional schools, businesses and infrastructure needs with it.

Cross Creek West's move into $1 million-plus custom homes also comes during a softer Houston-area housing market. Houston-area single-family home sales fell 11.5% year over year in August, while sales of homes priced at $1 million or more declined 2.1%, according to Houston Association of Realtors data cited by Realty News Report.

Cross Creek West is being developed by Johnson Development, which also developed Cross Creek Ranch.