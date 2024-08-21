City of Fulshear Pledges Transparency After Waterline Issue in Cross Creek Ranch

FULSHEAR, TEXAS (COVERING KATY NEWS) — City officials in Fulshear have vowed to improve communication and service efficiency after an overnight waterline issue disrupted service earlier this week in the Cross Creek Ranch area.

In a statement released Tuesday, the city acknowledged the need for better communication with residents during such incidents. "We are committed to providing timely, accurate, and transparent information to all stakeholders, including our residents," the statement said.

Among the steps the city plans to take is an improvement in the efficiency of its on-call services, particularly during emergencies. The city is currently researching solutions to ensure quicker and more effective responses in the future.

The city also noted that the damaged waterline will need to be replaced, with advance notice to be given to residents to minimize the impact.

"We understand the inconvenience this incident caused and thank you for your patience and understanding," the city said.

The City of Fulshear emphasized that transparency and proactive communication are priorities moving forward.