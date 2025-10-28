Camber Ridge at Cross Creek Ranch Apartments Open in Fulshear

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Venterra Realty has completed construction and opened Camber Ridge at Cross Creek Ranch, a 312-unit apartment community at 5900 Texas Heritage Parkway.

Developers say the project responds to growing housing demand in Fulshear. The area has experienced rapid growth and is served by schools in the Katy Independent School District and Lamar Consolidated School District.

"Camber Ridge represents the kind of thoughtful, forward-looking development that defines Venterra's approach to growth," said John Foresi, CEO of Venterra Realty. "We're focused on creating communities that reflect where residents want to live today and where markets are headed tomorrow."

The community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl flooring, kitchen islands, garden tubs, stand-up showers and full-size washers and dryers.

Amenities include a pool and outdoor lounge, coworking spaces, a fitness center with yoga room, two dog parks, a pet spa and package lockers. The community offers a 48-hour maintenance guarantee.

The development includes a designated Quiet Building with 48 apartments featuring enhanced sound-dampening construction designed to minimize noise.

Venterra Realty develops, owns and operates apartment communities in 22 U.S. cities with approximately $5.6 billion in property under management.