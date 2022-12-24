Boil Water Notice Issued for local MUDs

As of 6:50 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, 2022 boil water notices are in place for the following locations:

Harris County Municipal Utility District 465

Fort Bend County MUD 81 which services Weston Lakes

Willow Creek Farms MUD

Fulshear MUD 3A which purchases its water from Willow Creek Farms MUD

The boil water notice is not for people who receive water from the City of Fulshear.

"A localized power issue caused one of the water plant to go offline," said a statement posted on the City of Weston Lakes app.

The boil water notice for Willow Creek Farms MUD and Fulshear MUD 3A is due to a drop in water pressure. The statement did not say why the water pressure dropped.

Every MUD with a boil water notice issued the same statement, which is required by the State of Texas.

"Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions," the statement says.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice-making should be boiled and cooled before being used for drinking water or human consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

"Residents may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes," the notice says.

