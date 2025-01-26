7,000 Homes Coming to Fulshear Area

FULSHEAR (Covering Katy News) — More than 7,000 homes are coming to the Fulshear area as real estate investment manager Hines develops a new master-planned community on nearly 3,000 acres at the intersection of Westpark Tollway and Texas Heritage Parkway.

It is one of Hines’ largest land purchases for a single-family development. The property is in unincorporated Fort Bend County.

Eight builders have partnered with Hines on the project: Toll Brothers, Perry Homes, Highland Homes, Village Builders/Lennar, Dreamfinder Homes/Coventry Homes, Westin Homes, Newmark Homes and Beazer Homes. Construction is set to begin in early 2025, with the first lots available in 2027.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime piece of land, and we worked tirelessly with our builder partners to ensure we had the opportunity to build what is one of the best sites in Texas," said Rob Witte, Senior Managing Director for Hines.

The first phase of development will feature a five-acre recreation center, including a resort-style water feature, playground and clubhouse. The community will incorporate hiking and bike trails alongside more than 800 acres of natural oxbow lakes, green space and mature trees.

Hines will develop 3,000 acres off the Westpark Tollway in unincorporated Fort Bend County near Fulshear.

Located near major thoroughfares and schools, the development offers quick access to Houston employment centers including the Energy Corridor, Texas Medical Center, Sugar Land and downtown Houston. Hines plans to extend the Texas Heritage Parkway from Westpark Tollway to Winner-Foster Road and Bellaire Boulevard may also be extended through the property from east to west.

The firm has developed properties in Texas for over 65 years, including single-family communities for nearly two decades. Since 2005, Hines has completed 26 communities across the southwest, with 13 under construction. Current Houston projects include Brookewater, Creekhaven, Raburn Reserve, Grayson Woods, Somerset Green, Laurel Glen and Wildrye.

The real estate investment firm Hines manages $93.0 billion1 in global assets, with 5,000 employees working across 31 countries. Founded 67 years ago, the company develops and manages properties for both institutional and private wealth clients.