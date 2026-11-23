STAFFORD, Texas (Covering Fort Bend News) — The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen in the Stafford area.

The teenager is described as Hispanic, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 90 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, a black jacket and black pajama pants decorated with clouds.

The FBCSO is seeking help in locating a missing juvenile, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The girl was last seen in the 800 block of Stafford Springs Avenue in unincorporated Fort Bend County.

Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances of her disappearance.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.