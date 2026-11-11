Katy-area entrepreneur launches homeschool planning service for Texas families

For parents considering homeschooling, deciding to educate their children at home may be the easy part. Choosing a curriculum, balancing work schedules and meeting each child's learning needs can be far more complicated.

Vaughn Johnson hopes to simplify that process through his new business, Weldon's Method, which develops personalized homeschool plans using an unusual combination of military planning, systems engineering and business strategy.

Rather than recommending the same curriculum to every family, Johnson helps parents find educational approaches that fit their children's needs and everyday lives.

From military planning to homeschooling

Johnson draws on the Army's Military Decision Making Process, which helps military leaders evaluate options, resources and potential challenges before developing a plan.

He combines that experience with strategic planning techniques learned in business school and systems engineering principles from college.

For example, an online curriculum might be an excellent educational choice but difficult for working parents to manage. A homeschool group might offer valuable social activities but require transportation that conflicts with other responsibilities.

Johnson considers those factors together rather than recommending programs individually.

"Weldon's Method builds an ecosystem of education. It is not making isolated decisions," Johnson said.

His service is intended for families exploring homeschooling for the first time and those who want to improve an existing approach.

Helping parents sort through their options

Homeschooling gives parents considerable freedom to decide how their children learn, but the choices can be overwhelming.

Families can choose from structured approaches such as classical education, hands-on methods such as Montessori, or less formal instruction guided by a child's interests. The Texas Home School Coalition explains eight common homeschooling methods and how they differ.

Parents must also decide whether to teach subjects themselves, use online classes, hire tutors or join homeschool groups.

"The core challenge is twofold: There are an incredible number of homeschooling options and styles to choose from, and it can be complicated to determine which ones best fit a family's goals, values and children's needs," Johnson said.

A Katy ISD graduate builds a business around education

Johnson's interest in homeschooling began as he and his wife prepared to become parents.

A graduate of Katy ISD's Morton Ranch High School and the United States Military Academy at West Point, Johnson served in the Army and expects to complete his Master of Business Administration at Rice University in 2027.

As he researched parenting and education, conversations with homeschooling families and others experienced in home education helped shape his business.

The name Weldon's Method also reflects his family history.

Weldon is Johnson's middle name, given in honor of his grandfather, James Weldon Johnson. He associates the name with the image of a well on a hill, representing knowledge that requires effort to obtain.

The word "Method" refers to his structured approach to educational planning.

What families receive from Weldon's Method

Weldon's Method offers two personalized planning services.

The Family Homeschool Plan recommends an educational approach based on a family's circumstances. It includes suggested learning resources, explanations of the recommendations and practical steps to get started.

The Family Homeschool Options service compares different approaches, examining their advantages, disadvantages and suitability for the family.

Parents can review a sample homeschool plan Johnson created for a fictional family with two school-age children. It addresses weekly schedules, learning needs, social activities and ways to measure progress.

A second example explains the reasoning behind the recommendations and compares alternatives.

For families who cannot afford the regular services, Weldon's Method offers a limited Community Access program. Participants contribute what they can reasonably afford and receive the same research and personal attention as other customers. In exchange, they agree to provide feedback and complete two follow-up surveys.

Helping families find what works

Texas gives parents considerable freedom to homeschool, although they must follow state education requirements. The Texas Home School Coalition offers guidance for getting started and choosing curriculum.

Weldon's Method also provides a free homeschool readiness assessment on its website.

Johnson hopes his business will help families spend less time researching educational choices and more time together.

"I hope that Weldon's Method gives families back their time together so they can form deeper bonds, pursue Christ more intentionally and help their children achieve educational heights that might otherwise be out of reach," Johnson said.

Families can learn more, review sample plans and explore the services available at WeldonsMethod.com.