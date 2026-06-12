Breast Cancer Survivor Credits Early Detection With Saving Her Life

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)— One out of every 18 Americans is a cancer survivor, and a 39-year-old woman treated at Houston Methodist West Hospital wants others to know that breast cancer can strike at any age — and that early detection can mean the difference between life and death.

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Diagnosis at Age 37

Jessica Sliva found a lump in her breast in March 2025, at age 37 — three years before the recommended age to begin routine mammograms. She was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer, an aggressive, fast-growing form of the disease that accounts for roughly 10% of breast cancer cases and is not driven by hormones or genetics.

"I was told the cancer could spread to my brain, bones or other organs," Sliva said. "One of the markers used to show how fast the cancer cells were multiplying had a scale with 30% being the high-end cut off range. Mine was at 90%."

Chemotherapy and Surgery at Houston Methodist West Hospital

Within days of her diagnosis, Sliva began an aggressive treatment plan that included 16 rounds of chemotherapy and three surgeries.

"Any time we encounter a fast-growing tumor like this, our goal is to act as quickly as possible to prevent it from spreading," said Dr. Candy Arentz, breast surgical oncologist at Houston Methodist West Hospital. "Fortunately, Ms. Sliva trusted her gut. Early detection played a key role here and is one of the reasons, the treatment was effective."

Why Breast Self-Exams and Early Detection Matter

Sliva said her experience is proof that breast cancer screening and self-exams matter, even for young, healthy women.

"I was young and healthy and always stayed on top of my doctor's appointments. Cancer can happen to anyone. That's why regular self-exams are so important," Sliva said. "The recommended age to start getting mammograms is 40, but I was only 37 when I first noticed the lump."

Cancer-Free After Ringing the Bell

Sliva rang the ceremonial bell marking the end of her treatment in September 2025. A month later, she learned the cancer had been eliminated with no lymph node involvement.

"One of the hardest parts was managing the side effects like fatigue and neuropathy while trying to remain positive and focused on my recovery," Sliva said. "It was through my faith in God that I found the strength to persevere. I couldn't have done it without the help of the nurses and staff who were there for me every step of the way."

National Cancer Survivors Month Highlights 18.6 Million Survivors

Houston Methodist is sharing Sliva's story during National Cancer Survivors Month, observed each June. The observance recognizes the estimated 18.6 million Americans who have survived cancer. By 2035, that number is projected to exceed 22 million, including 5.3 million breast cancer survivors, according to the American Cancer Society.

Cancer survival rates have improved in recent years because of better screening, earlier detection, advances in targeted therapies and comprehensive treatment approaches. Still, survivors often face long-term challenges, including chronic pain, an increased risk of recurrence or secondary cancers, mental health struggles and financial burdens.

When to Get a Mammogram

Doctors recommend women begin annual mammograms at age 40, perform regular breast self-exams and report any changes — including lumps, swelling or skin changes — to a physician promptly.