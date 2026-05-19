Judge Wong Announces Grand Parkway Expansion

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Drivers in southern and western Fort Bend County will see shorter commute times, improved access to Houston-area job centers and new transportation connections under plans to expand the Grand Parkway, also known as State Highway 99, or SH 99.

Fort Bend County Commissioners Court voted May 14 to allow the Texas Department of Transportation to move forward with the project, which county leaders say is critical to handling the region’s rapid growth and increasing traffic demands.

Fort Bend County Judge Daniel Wong said the decision helps avoid delays on a project that he says is necessary to support the county’s rapidly growing population, adding that the expansion will now move forward at no cost to Fort Bend County.

What TxDOT Primacy Means for the SH 99 Expansion

The main issue before Commissioners Court was “primacy” — essentially deciding who would take the lead on the project. With the vote, county leaders agreed to let TxDOT oversee planning and development of Segments C1 and C2, along with the unbuilt portion of Segment D.

“The Grand Parkway expansion is vital for the continued growth of Fort Bend County,” said Fort Bend County Judge Daniel Wong. “Rather than living with more delays, the residents of Fort Bend can know that the county understands their needs and is working to deliver better roads and critical infrastructure.”

Wong and County Commissioners authorized the County Attorney to execute any and all appropriate and necessary documents which allow TxDOT to engage in the construction.

Where the Grand Parkway Expansion Will Be Built

The planned expansion would extend Segment C of SH 99 from U.S. 59/I-69 in Sugar Land to Highway 288 near Rosharon. The proposed roadway would stretch about 26 miles through portions of Fort Bend and Brazoria counties.

The Texas Department of Transportation says the project is designed to improve traffic flow and give drivers another major route around the Houston area as Fort Bend County continues to grow rapidly.

The expanded roadway could help reduce commute times for people traveling between Richmond, Rosenberg, Thompsons, Rosharon, Sugar Land and Houston-area job centers including the Texas Medical Center, downtown Houston and the Highway 288 corridor.

× Expand Fort Bend County Grand Parkway Expansion

New Fort Bend County Communities Expected to Benefit

The project is especially important because major residential developments are already planned near the future route.

One of the largest is Austin Point, a planned 4,700-acre community near Rosenberg that is expected to eventually house about 50,000 residents. Another large development, The George, is planned near the FM 2977 corridor.

Transportation planners also expect the SH 99 expansion to eventually connect with the expanding Fort Bend Parkway, creating a more direct route from the Grand Parkway to Beltway 8 and the southern portion of Loop 610.

Supporters say those connections could make it easier for residents to reach jobs, schools, hospitals and commercial centers while also helping attract future business development to southern Fort Bend County.

Commissioners Court Vote on Grand Parkway Expansion

The vote came following executive session just before the conclusion of the May 14 Commissioners Court meeting.

Commissioners Vincent Morales, Andy Meyers and Dexter McCoy joined Wong in approving the measure. Commissioner Grady Prestage was not present for the vote, though he is believed to support giving TxDOT primacy and is expected to formally go on record when agreements and other project-related documents come before Commissioners Court for signatures later in the process.

“One of the most important services we can provide for Fort Bend County families is our focus on improving the infrastructure of the county,” Judge Wong added. “I look forward to continuing this work and making the journey from A to B as quick, enjoyable, and safe as possible.”

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