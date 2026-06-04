Huge Community Response as Katy Rallies Around Family Who Lost Everything in Lightning Strike Fire

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) — Just hours after a lightning strike destroyed a Katy family's home, the community is responding with an outpouring of support, raising more than $35,000 through GoFundMe toward a $65,000 goal.

The Carnie family lost their home and its contents when lightning sparked a fire on Mayfield Ridge Lane Tuesday night. Covering Katy went to the home on Tuesday night and alerted the community to the damage that was caused after severe lightening storms moved through our community. At about the same time friends of the Carnie family launched a GoFundMe page to help them get back on their feet after one of those lightning bolts struck their home, sparking a fire that caused the roof to collapse.

Martin and Laura Carnie, along with their two children — 15-year-old Lucy and 6-year-old Jack — lost most of what they owned in the June 2 fire, which damaged or destroyed their home and its contents. No members of the family were harmed but It took crews from multiple agencies to stop the flames and protect the neighboring homes. Willow Fork, Katy, Fulshear, and Houston fire departments all responded to the scene.

'The Irreplaceable Memories That Made Their House a Home'

"In a matter of moments, they lost not only their house, but all of their belongings — clothes, school supplies, keepsakes, and the irreplaceable memories that made their house a home," organizers wrote in the GoFundMe post.

"While we are incredibly grateful that the family is safe, they are now faced with the overwhelming task of starting completely over," the post said.

Community Raises More Than $35,000 so far

The GoFundMe campaign seeking to raise $65,000 for the family had already drawn more than $35,000 in donations as of early Thursday morning.

"Donations will go toward immediate needs like clothing, food, and temporary housing, as well as helping them begin the long process of recovery," organizers said in the post.

'We Begin the Long Journey of Rebuilding Our Lives'

The community response has been swift. In an update posted to the fundraising page, Martin Carnie described the family as humbled by the outpouring of support since the fire.

"While we have lost so much, the compassion shown by our friends, family, neighbors, and even people we have never met has reminded us how fortunate we are to be surrounded by such an incredible community," he wrote. "Every gesture of support means more to us than words can express as we begin the long journey of rebuilding our lives."

How to Help the Carnie Family

Organizers say everyone can help by donating or simply sharing the GoFundMe link.

"No amount is too small, and every bit of kindness means the world during this incredibly difficult time," organizers said. If you're unable to donate, please consider sharing this to help spread the word."