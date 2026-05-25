Covering Katy News Publisher Talks Local Journalism, Hyperlocal News Future on CHATKTX Podcast

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Dennis Spellman, owner and publisher of Covering Katy News, sat down for a 30-minute conversation with the co-hosts of CHATKTX, a community-focused podcast based in Katy, to discuss the news website's history and the growing challenges facing hyperlocal journalism.

Spellman, who has operated CoveringKaty.com since 2011, spoke with co-hosts Natalie Thomas, founder of the Katy Moms Network, and Brooke Gonzalez, owner of CrossFit Gone Strong gym in Katy, about what it takes to sustain an independent news outlet in an era when local newspapers across the country are closing at an accelerating rate.

Covering Katy News serves the Katy-Fulshear area of the Houston metro, reaches approximately 145,000 people each month and draws roughly 1.5 million annual page views, with the vast majority of its audience reading on mobile devices. Covering Katy News is funded entirely by local advertisers and subscribers.

CHATTX, which features interviews with local leaders, business owners and community voices from across the Katy area, releases new episodes regularly and is available on major podcast platforms.

Watch it directly from YouTube here. Or on this page below.

Rather listen than watch, CHATKTX also has a Spotify page.