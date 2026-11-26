Over the years, some of my favorite Thanksgiving memories have been made at the YMCA Turkey Dash in Cinco Ranch. Seeing familiar faces, watching families carry on their Thanksgiving traditions and catching up with people I have come to know through my work are among the things that make this community so special to me.

Whether it is the Turkey Dash, a Christmas tree lighting, a community festival or simply running into one of our readers at the grocery store, I am reminded that what began 15 years ago as a local news business has become a very personal part of my life.

When I started Covering Katy, I had no idea how many friendships would grow out of my work or how rewarding this journey would become. Today, through Covering Katy and Covering Fort Bend, I am blessed with the opportunity to build even more of those relationships.

On this Thanksgiving morning, I want to express my gratitude to the many people who have made this journey possible.

Those who make our work possible

To our advertisers, thank you for placing your trust in us and providing the financial support that keeps us in business. I know you have many choices when spending your advertising dollars, and I am grateful that you choose us. I hope our readers will show their appreciation by supporting these businesses.

To our subscribers, thank you for making the personal decision to support local journalism. Every subscription is a reminder that someone believes our work is worth supporting. That means a great deal to me, and I never take it for granted.

I am blessed to work with some wonderful people who share my commitment to serving our communities. Thank you to reporter George Slaughter, photographer Sherrel Rogers, videographer and video editor Anton Bayack, and community calendar editor Melissa Smith. I am grateful for your talents, dedication and friendship.

There are also many people who quietly help us do our job. You call, text or email when something is happening in your neighborhood, bringing important issues to our attention and helping us discover stories that might otherwise go untold. Many of you have become friends over the years. Although you rarely receive public recognition for your contributions, I hope you know how much we value your trust and friendship.

I am also thankful for the first responders, public information officers, educators and community leaders who take the time, sometimes at all hours, to help us keep our readers informed.

To those who have been with us since the early days of Covering Katy, thank you for believing in me. Your encouragement has been especially meaningful during the challenging times that inevitably come with owning a small business.

The sacrifices my family makes

My deepest gratitude is reserved for my family. While I chose a profession that I love, they did not necessarily choose the demands that come with it.

Even when I am home, there are times when I am not truly present because I am in my office working on a story or following breaking news. There are also moments when I have to walk out the door, leaving them behind because something is happening in our community that needs to be reported.

I know that every hour I devote to the news is an hour I could have spent with them. Their love, patience and understanding are among my greatest blessings.

Why we do what we do

Communicating the news has long been my passion. Throughout my career in Houston radio and television, including my time at KTRH News Radio, CW39 and News 92 FM, I came to appreciate the responsibility that comes with being a trusted source of information, especially during emergencies.

I will never forget Hurricane Harvey, when floodwaters prevented Houston-based news crews from reaching parts of the Katy area. We were already here, providing vital information to our neighbors while living through the same disaster.

That sense of purpose was reinforced during the May 2024 derecho, when electrical transmission towers collapsed, schools closed and thousands lost power, and again when Hurricane Beryl left families across our region without electricity and air conditioning in the summer heat.

Being there during these difficult times is at the heart of our mission. I am deeply grateful to everyone who makes it possible for us to be there when our communities need us most.

I am equally grateful for the opportunity to share your good news, celebrate your accomplishments, keep you informed about local government and tell the stories of the people who make our communities special.

Looking ahead with gratitude

After 15 years in business, I still look forward to discovering the next story and sharing it with you.

Whether you have been reading Covering Katy since its earliest days or have only recently discovered us through Covering Fort Bend, thank you for trusting us to keep you informed.

Being able to pursue my passion while serving the communities my family and I call home is a blessing that all of you have helped make possible.

From my family to yours, and on behalf of everyone at Covering Katy News and Covering Fort Bend News, I wish you a wonderful Thanksgiving.

Thank you for being such an important part of our lives, and may God bless you and your loved ones.

Dennis Spellman, Founder, Publisher, Covering Katy News & Covering Fort Bend News

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