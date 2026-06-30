Your Guide to Fourth of July Celebrations in Katy, and Fort Bend County plus Houston's big event

The Fourth of July holiday is packed with fireworks, festivals, concerts and family-friendly events across Katy, Houston, Fulshear and Fort Bend County.

This guide highlights many of the area’s Independence Day celebrations, organized by date to help you plan your holiday weekend. Click each event for complete information, including schedules, locations, admission details and parking information where available.

Thursday, July 2, 2026

Needville Freedom Festival

Time: 5 p.m.

Kick off the Independence Day holiday with Needville’s annual Freedom Festival featuring family activities, entertainment, food and a fireworks finale.

Learn More

Friday, July 3, 2026

Stafford Independence Day Festival

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Celebrate Independence Day with family-friendly activities, entertainment and patriotic fun during Stafford’s annual community festival.

Learn More

Friday, July 3, 2026

Fulshear Freedom Fest

Time: 7–10 p.m.

9302 Charger Way

Kick off the Independence Day weekend at Fulshear Freedom Fest. The free community celebration features live music, food trucks, local vendors, family activities, a spectacular drone show and a fireworks finale celebrating America’s 250th birthday.

Learn More

Katy Freedom Celebration at Typhoon Texas

Typhoon Texas Waterpark, 555 Katy Fort Bend Road, Katy

Spend the day enjoying water attractions, family entertainment and holiday activities before the evening concludes with one of the area’s largest fireworks displays at 9 p.m.

Not spending the day inside the park? The east side parking lot at Katy Mills Mall is the designated public viewing and parking area for the fireworks, making it one of the best places to watch the show without purchasing park admission. Plan to arrive early, as parking fills quickly.

Learn More

Saturday, July 4, 2026

VFW Post 9182 Fourth of July Auction & Fundraiser

Time: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

VFW Post 9182, 6206 George Bush Drive, Katy

Support local veterans while enjoying barbecue, raffles, auctions and a family-friendly patriotic celebration.

Red, White & Boom

Time: 6–10 p.m.Location:

Constellation Field, 1 Stadium Drive, Sugar Land

Celebrate Independence Day at Sugar Land’s premier Fourth of July celebration. Red, White & Boom features live music, inflatable attractions, family-friendly activities and a spectacular fireworks finale.

Tickets:

Sugar Land residents may claim up to four complimentary tickets using the resident access code sent to utility e-billing accounts.

General admission starts at $14.

Children ages 3 and younger are admitted free.

Learn More

Katy Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Neighborhood Fireworks

Katy's free Fourth of July fireworks show, marking America's 250th anniversary, returns to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1603 Norwalk Drive.

Music starts at 7 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.

It is Free and open to the public; parking available on-site and at 1530 Norwalk Drive.

Learn More

Smith Ranch Fourth of July Jamboree

Time: 4–9 p.m.

Smith Ranch, 25440 Beckendorff Road, Katy

Enjoy pony rides, water activities, games, food vendors and an evening fireworks show during this family-friendly Independence Day tradition.

Learn More

Arcola Fourth of July Celebration

Time: 5 p.m.

Come celebrate the 4th of July with the City of Arcola. They have a fun evening filled with music, fireworks, food, fun, and community spirit!

Time: 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Arcola City Hall, 13222 Hwy 6, Arcola, TX 77583

Learn More

Missouri City FourthFest

Time: 6 p.m.

Houston Community College – 1600 Texas Parkway

Missouri City’s annual FourthFest features live entertainment, family activities, food vendors and an evening fireworks spectacular.

Learn More

Seabourne Creek Nature Park Family Fourth Celebration

Time: 6–10 p.m.

Seabourne Creek Nature Park, 3831 Texas 36, Rosenberg

Rosenberg’s annual Family Fourth Celebration includes live music, carnival attractions, food trucks, family entertainment and a fireworks finale.

Learn More

Stafford Independence Day Concert & Fireworks

Time: 7 p.m.

Stafford Centre, 10505 Cash Rd. Stafford TX, 77477

Enjoy independence celebrations on July 3rd and 4th at the Stafford Centre (10505 Cash Rd.) for a two-day Independence Day Celebration, honoring the United States of America’s 250th Anniversary. The City of Stafford will host a festival and concert over the course of the two days, culminating in a fireworks show on the night of 4th of July.

Learn More

Houston's Freedom Over Texas

Time: 3–10 p.m.

Eleanor Tinsley Park and Sam Houston Park, Houston

If you’re looking for one of Texas’ largest Independence Day celebrations, Houston’s official Freedom Over Texas festival features live performances by Keith Urban, Collective Soul and Los Lonely Boys, along with family activity zones, food vendors and a massive fireworks finale over Buffalo Bayou at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: General admission is $15. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with a paid adult.

Learn More