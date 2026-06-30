Your Guide to Fourth of July Celebrations in Katy, and Fort Bend County plus Houston's big event

The Fourth of July holiday is packed with fireworks, festivals, concerts and family-friendly events across Katy, Houston, Fulshear and Fort Bend County.
This guide highlights many of the area’s Independence Day celebrations, organized by date to help you plan your holiday weekend. Click each event for complete information, including schedules, locations, admission details and parking information where available.
Thursday, July 2, 2026
Needville Freedom Festival
Time: 5 p.m.
Kick off the Independence Day holiday with Needville’s annual Freedom Festival featuring family activities, entertainment, food and a fireworks finale.
Friday, July 3, 2026
Stafford Independence Day Festival
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Celebrate Independence Day with family-friendly activities, entertainment and patriotic fun during Stafford’s annual community festival.
Friday, July 3, 2026
Fulshear Freedom Fest
Time: 7–10 p.m.
9302 Charger Way
Kick off the Independence Day weekend at Fulshear Freedom Fest. The free community celebration features live music, food trucks, local vendors, family activities, a spectacular drone show and a fireworks finale celebrating America’s 250th birthday.
Katy Freedom Celebration at Typhoon Texas
Typhoon Texas Waterpark, 555 Katy Fort Bend Road, Katy
Spend the day enjoying water attractions, family entertainment and holiday activities before the evening concludes with one of the area’s largest fireworks displays at 9 p.m.
Not spending the day inside the park? The east side parking lot at Katy Mills Mall is the designated public viewing and parking area for the fireworks, making it one of the best places to watch the show without purchasing park admission. Plan to arrive early, as parking fills quickly.
Saturday, July 4, 2026
VFW Post 9182 Fourth of July Auction & Fundraiser
Time: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
VFW Post 9182, 6206 George Bush Drive, Katy
Support local veterans while enjoying barbecue, raffles, auctions and a family-friendly patriotic celebration.
Red, White & Boom
Time: 6–10 p.m.Location:
Constellation Field, 1 Stadium Drive, Sugar Land
Celebrate Independence Day at Sugar Land’s premier Fourth of July celebration. Red, White & Boom features live music, inflatable attractions, family-friendly activities and a spectacular fireworks finale.
Tickets:
- Sugar Land residents may claim up to four complimentary tickets using the resident access code sent to utility e-billing accounts.
- General admission starts at $14.
- Children ages 3 and younger are admitted free.
Katy Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Neighborhood Fireworks
Katy's free Fourth of July fireworks show, marking America's 250th anniversary, returns to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1603 Norwalk Drive.
Music starts at 7 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.
It is Free and open to the public; parking available on-site and at 1530 Norwalk Drive.
Smith Ranch Fourth of July Jamboree
Time: 4–9 p.m.
Smith Ranch, 25440 Beckendorff Road, Katy
Enjoy pony rides, water activities, games, food vendors and an evening fireworks show during this family-friendly Independence Day tradition.
Arcola Fourth of July Celebration
Time: 5 p.m.
Come celebrate the 4th of July with the City of Arcola. They have a fun evening filled with music, fireworks, food, fun, and community spirit!
Time: 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Arcola City Hall, 13222 Hwy 6, Arcola, TX 77583
Missouri City FourthFest
Time: 6 p.m.
Houston Community College – 1600 Texas Parkway
Missouri City’s annual FourthFest features live entertainment, family activities, food vendors and an evening fireworks spectacular.
Seabourne Creek Nature Park Family Fourth Celebration
Time: 6–10 p.m.
Seabourne Creek Nature Park, 3831 Texas 36, Rosenberg
Rosenberg’s annual Family Fourth Celebration includes live music, carnival attractions, food trucks, family entertainment and a fireworks finale.
Stafford Independence Day Concert & Fireworks
Time: 7 p.m.
Stafford Centre, 10505 Cash Rd. Stafford TX, 77477
Enjoy independence celebrations on July 3rd and 4th at the Stafford Centre (10505 Cash Rd.) for a two-day Independence Day Celebration, honoring the United States of America’s 250th Anniversary. The City of Stafford will host a festival and concert over the course of the two days, culminating in a fireworks show on the night of 4th of July.
Houston's Freedom Over Texas
Time: 3–10 p.m.
Eleanor Tinsley Park and Sam Houston Park, Houston
If you’re looking for one of Texas’ largest Independence Day celebrations, Houston’s official Freedom Over Texas festival features live performances by Keith Urban, Collective Soul and Los Lonely Boys, along with family activity zones, food vendors and a massive fireworks finale over Buffalo Bayou at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Tickets: General admission is $15. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with a paid adult.