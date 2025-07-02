Your Guide to 4th of July Fun in Katy, Sugar Land and Nearby Cities

Celebrate Independence Day 2025 with spectacular fireworks and family fun across the Katy and Sugar Land area. From live music and food trucks to carnival rides and patriotic festivities.
Katy's Independence Day fireworks are at Typhoon Texas, 555 Katy Fort Bend Road. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Parking will be available at the nearby Katy Mills Mall.
- Date: Friday, July 4, 2025
- Time: The fun kicks off at 6 p.m. with the fireworks at 9 p.m.
- Location: Typhoon Texas / Katy Mills Mall area, 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd, Katy, TX 77494
- Details: Live entertainment, food vendors & fireworks. Park at the Katy Mills Mall. Nearby Typhoon Texas has its own festivities scheduled including bands and BBQ inside the park for those who purchase a day pass.
Katy VFW 9182 4th of July Auction & Fundraiser
- Date: Friday, July 4, 2025
- Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Location: VFW Post 9182, 6206 George Bush Drive, Katy, TX 77492
- Details: Community BBQ, raffle, and silent auction benefiting veterans. A family-friendly atmosphere with patriotic fun.
Sugar Land Fireworks: Red White & Boom
- Date: July 4, 2025
- Time: 6- 10 p.m.
- Location: Constellation Field
- Details: Great food, live entertainment, vendor booths, activities for the entire family and a spectacular fireworks show to cap off the evening!
Simonton Liberty on the Brazos
- Date: Friday, July 4, 2025
- Time: 7 - 10 p.m.
- Location: Abe and Lizzie Daily Park, 4026 Nails Road, Simonton, 77476
- Details: The fireworks are free but parking is $5/vehicle, featuring vendors, live music, food trucks, fireworks and a children's area.
City of Brookshire Freedom Fest – Night of Hope
- Date: Thursday, July 3, 2025
- Time: 6 - 8 p.m.
- Location: Brookshire Amphitheater, 4022 5th Street, Brookshire, TX
- Details: Free food, family fun, live performances by Pasquale and Era James
City of Brookshire 4th of July Celebrations
- Date: Friday, July 4, 2025
- Time: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fireworks at Dusk
- Location: Hovas Park, 1412 FM 359S Brookshire, TX
- Details: Randy Cobio Band, Family Fun, Food, Vendors & Fireworks
Meadows Place 4th of July Food Truck Family Festival
- Date: Friday, July 4, 2025
- Time: 6 p.m. - Fireworks at 9 p.m. over Lake Jessup
- Location: McGrath Park, 12001 Brighton Ln, Meadows Place, TX 77477
- Details: Food trucks, carnival rides, live music, fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 4, 2025
- Time: 5 - 9 p.m. Concert starts at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m.
- Location: HCC, 1600 Texas Parkway
- Details: Free entertainment, carnival games, live musical performances, food, fireworks
Rosenberg Family 4th Celebration
- Date: July 4, 2025
- Time: 6 – 10 p.m.
- Location: Seabourne Creek Nature Park, 3831 Highway 36, Rosenberg, TX 77471
- Details: Food, fireworks, fun
City of Stafford Freedom Rings Concert
- Date: Friday, July 4, 2025
- Time: 7 – 9:30 p.m.
- Location: The Stafford Center, 10505 Cash Rd, Stafford, TX 77477
- Details: The night will start at 7 p.m. with a performance from the Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra before the fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. There will be free admission and free parking for the event.