Your Guide to 4th of July Fun in Katy, Sugar Land and Nearby Cities

Celebrate Independence Day 2025 with spectacular fireworks and family fun across the Katy and Sugar Land area. From live music and food trucks to carnival rides and patriotic festivities.

Katy 4th of July Fireworks

Katy's Independence Day fireworks are at Typhoon Texas, 555 Katy Fort Bend Road. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Parking will be available at the nearby Katy Mills Mall.

Date: Friday, July 4, 2025

Friday, July 4, 2025 Time: The fun kicks off at 6 p.m. with the fireworks at 9 p.m.

The fun kicks off at 6 p.m. with the fireworks at 9 p.m. Location: Typhoon Texas / Katy Mills Mall area, 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd, Katy, TX 77494

Typhoon Texas / Katy Mills Mall area, 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd, Katy, TX 77494 Details: Live entertainment, food vendors & fireworks. Park at the Katy Mills Mall. Nearby Typhoon Texas has its own festivities scheduled including bands and BBQ inside the park for those who purchase a day pass.

Katy VFW 9182 4th of July Auction & Fundraiser

Date: Friday, July 4, 2025

Friday, July 4, 2025 Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Location: VFW Post 9182, 6206 George Bush Drive, Katy, TX 77492

VFW Post 9182, 6206 George Bush Drive, Katy, TX 77492 Details: Community BBQ, raffle, and silent auction benefiting veterans. A family-friendly atmosphere with patriotic fun.

Sugar Land Fireworks: Red White & Boom

Date: July 4, 2025

Time: 6- 10 p.m.

Location: Constellation Field

Details: Great food, live entertainment, vendor booths, activities for the entire family and a spectacular fireworks show to cap off the evening!

Simonton Liberty on the Brazos

Date: Friday, July 4, 2025

Time: 7 - 10 p.m.

Location: Abe and Lizzie Daily Park, 4026 Nails Road, Simonton, 77476

Details: The fireworks are free but parking is $5/vehicle, featuring vendors, live music, food trucks, fireworks and a children's area.

City of Brookshire Freedom Fest – Night of Hope

Date: Thursday, July 3, 2025

Time: 6 - 8 p.m.

Location: Brookshire Amphitheater, 4022 5th Street, Brookshire, TX

Details: Free food, family fun, live performances by Pasquale and Era James

City of Brookshire 4th of July Celebrations

Date: Friday, July 4, 2025

Time: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fireworks at Dusk

Location: Hovas Park, 1412 FM 359S Brookshire, TX

Details: Randy Cobio Band, Family Fun, Food, Vendors & Fireworks

Meadows Place 4th of July Food Truck Family Festival

Date: Friday, July 4, 2025

Time: 6 p.m. - Fireworks at 9 p.m. over Lake Jessup

Location: McGrath Park, 12001 Brighton Ln, Meadows Place, TX 77477

Details: Food trucks, carnival rides, live music, fireworks

Missouri City Fourth Fest

Date: Friday, July 4, 2025

Time: 5 - 9 p.m. Concert starts at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m.

Location: HCC, 1600 Texas Parkway

Details: Free entertainment, carnival games, live musical performances, food, fireworks

Rosenberg Family 4th Celebration

Date: July 4, 2025

Time: 6 – 10 p.m.

Location: Seabourne Creek Nature Park, 3831 Highway 36, Rosenberg, TX 77471

Details: Food, fireworks, fun

City of Stafford Freedom Rings Concert