Daniel Wong to Be Sworn In as Acting Fort Bend County Judge Today

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Republican nominee Daniel Wong will be sworn in as acting Fort Bend County Judge at 11 a.m. Monday, April 13, 2026, at the Fort Bend County Historic Courthouse, 401 Jackson Street, Richmond.

The ceremony follows a ruling by Judge Jeth Jones clearing the way for Wong's installation. Judge Dean Hrbacek will administer the oath of office. Wong is expected to deliver prepared remarks before immediately assuming his duties on behalf of Fort Bend County residents.

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