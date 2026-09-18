Wong, in Katy campaign appearance, says Fort Bend County has spending problem, not a revenue problem

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fort Bend County Judge Daniel Wong said the county has a spending problem, not a revenue problem, during a campaign meet-and-greet Tuesday evening at Midway BBQ, 6025 Highway Blvd.

About 30 people attended the event. Wong, the Republican nominee for county judge, faces Precinct 4 Commissioner Dexter McCoy, the Democratic nominee, in the Nov. 3 general election.

“We do not have income problems”

Fort Bend County Commissioners Court last week adopted a property tax rate of 40.7 cents per $100 of taxable value, down from the previously proposed rate of 41.2 cents. The half-cent reduction was proposed by Wong.

Wong said Tuesday that Fort Bend's decision contrasts with tax-rate decisions being made in some neighboring counties.

“I think our surrounding counties, they are not doing just what we are doing,” Wong said. “We lowered our tax rate. I realized when I got into this job five months ago, I realized you can do it.”

Wong said county revenues have increased as Fort Bend County has grown.

“We do not have income problems,” Wong said.

Instead, Wong said county spending needs greater scrutiny.

As an example, he pointed to the African American Heritage Monument and Park at Bates Allen Park in Kendleton, a project spearheaded by McCoy. Commissioners Court awarded a $9.5 million construction contract for the first phase of the project in 2024. Some have estimated the project actual cost at about $13 million.

Wong said that after reviewing the project's costs, he believed it could have been built significantly cheaper, estimating a cost of $2 million to $3 million.

Working with county personnel

Wong said an organization needs good employees and leadership to operate effectively.

“I would say we have maybe 70%, 75% good employees in our county or good directors,” Wong said, adding that some staff turnover has been necessary in the human resources department and that Commissioners Court is hiring a new leader for the department.

Wong also criticized the county's Youth Employment Program, which received $1 million in county funding this year. He said nepotism has influenced who receives some of the summer jobs.

“They hire their commissioners’ friends, daughters and sons and pay them money,” Wong said.

Seeking first full term as county judge

Wong founded Tolunay-Wong Engineers, a Houston-area engineering consulting firm, and later served on the Sugar Land City Council.

Wong won the March 3 Republican primary for county judge. He was appointed temporary county judge in April by visiting District Judge Jeth Jones after Jones suspended then-County Judge KP George while a civil removal case was pending. The appointment came weeks after George was convicted of two felony money-laundering charges.

George was sentenced in June and removed from office following the felony convictions. He has appealed his criminal case.

Covering Katy News owner and publisher Dennis Spellman is employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner’s Office. Editorial decisions are made independently.