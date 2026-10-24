Wong calls for Turner's resignation as McCoy's past endorsement draws attention amid Fort Bend criminal cases

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fort Bend County Judge Daniel Wong is calling for Tax Assessor-Collector Carmen Turner to resign following her latest federal indictment, which alleges she used taxpayer money to pay county employees for work they did not perform.

The demand comes as Wong and Commissioner Dexter McCoy, who are competing for county judge in the Nov. 3 election, exchange criticism over public corruption and accountability in county government.

McCoy "enthusiastically" endorsed Turner for reelection in 2024, nearly eight years after she pleaded guilty in an unrelated federal criminal case involving repeated bankruptcy filings. Following her Oct. 22 arrest on new charges, McCoy condemned public corruption while directing criticism toward President Donald Trump and Wong.

In an Oct. 23 statement, Wong called for Turner to step down immediately.

"I am calling on Carmen Turner to resign immediately," Wong said. "While she is presumed innocent unless proven guilty, the seriousness of these allegations raises substantial concerns about public confidence in her office."

Wong also criticized McCoy and Commissioner Grady Prestage for boycotting Commissioners Court meetings for more than two months. He's reminding voters that McCoy walked out of a Commissioners Court rather than voting on a proposed county property tax-rate reduction, which passed unanimously among the members who remained.

"Fort Bend County residents deserve transparency, responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars, and elected officials who participate in the decisions they were chosen to make," Wong said.

McCoy and Prestage challenged Wong's authority to preside over Commissioners Court following the dismissal of the lawsuit that led to his appointment. Wong maintained that his appointment remained valid, and the disagreement became the subject of additional litigation but to date no judge has nullified Wong's appointment by a district judge.

McCoy endorsed Turner despite previous conviction

Two years before Turner's latest arrest, McCoy appeared in a campaign video urging voters to reelect her as tax assessor-collector.

"I'm Dexter L. McCoy, Fort Bend County Commissioner, and I enthusiastically endorse Carmen Turner for Fort Bend County Tax Assessor-Collector," McCoy said in the video, published Oct. 22, 2024.

The video promoted Turner's "proven track record." Her previous federal criminal conviction had been public record for nearly eight years.

Following Turner's latest indictment, McCoy posted a statement on X condemning the misuse of public office before criticizing Trump, Republicans and Wong.

"Public corruption has no place in Fort Bend County. If you steal from taxpayers or use your position to enrich yourself or your family, like Donald Trump does each day, you answer for it. I don’t care who you are or what party you belong to," McCoy wrote.

"Fort Bend families are sick and tired of the chaos and corruption Republicans have normalized. And Daniel Wong made it worse," he continued.

Neither Trump nor Wong has been accused of participating in Turner's alleged payroll scheme. McCoy's remarks did not address his 2024 endorsement of Turner or her previous federal criminal conviction. Nor did McCoy call for her resignation as Wong has done.

Earlier federal case: Turner convicted in 2016

Nearly a decade before her latest indictment, Turner faced federal criminal charges involving repeated bankruptcy filings.

In 2016, federal prosecutors charged Turner with bankruptcy fraud and making false declarations, alleging she repeatedly filed bankruptcy petitions to delay foreclosure proceedings. The filings prevented creditors from moving forward with property sales to recover at least some of the money they were owed.

Prosecutors alleged Turner made the filings between 2009 and 2013 without complying with bankruptcy court requirements. She continued filing even after a federal judge ordered her to stop.

In December 2016, Turner pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of contempt of court for violating the judge's order. Prosecutors dismissed the original bankruptcy fraud and false declaration charges.

She was sentenced in February 2017 to one year of probation and a $1,000 fine.

Turner was first elected tax assessor-collector in 2020 and reelected in 2024.

New federal indictment alleges county payroll fraud

Turner's latest federal indictment, announced Oct. 22, alleges she used taxpayer-funded county positions between September 2023 and September 2025 to pay individuals who allegedly cared for her elderly mother or performed other work unrelated to their county jobs.

Turner and two other defendants face federal charges involving conspiracy, theft concerning federal program funds and wire fraud. All three are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Read Covering Katy News' original report on Turner's federal indictment and the alleged payroll fraud and kickback scheme.

Other Fort Bend criminal cases draw scrutiny

Turner's indictment comes amid several other criminal cases involving Fort Bend County officials and former candidates.

Former County Judge KP George was convicted of felony money laundering involving campaign funds. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail and five years of probation and is appealing his conviction. George was a Democrat when the crimes happened but switched to the Republican party before losing in the GOP primary.

Taral Patel, George's former chief of staff and a former candidate for county commissioner, pleaded guilty in 2025 to a misdemeanor charge involving misrepresentation of a candidate's identity. The case involved fake social media accounts containing racist statements intended to make it appear that his Republican political opponents had attacked him because of his ethnicity. Prosecutors say he was the author of those comments.

Recently, Eric Lister, a former lieutenant in the Precinct 3 Constable's Office and former Democratic candidate for county treasurer, was indicted on felony theft and tampering charges. Prosecutors allege he stole more than $2,500 and falsified records of traffic stops he never made.

Earlier this week, on Oct. 22, Haroon Mughal, Fort Bend County's chief deputy district clerk and a former Democratic candidate for county commissioner, was arrested on misdemeanor charges involving family violence assault and interference with an emergency call.

The cases involve separate allegations and circumstances. George and Patel have been convicted, while the charges against Lister and Mughal remain allegations.

How to report suspected public corruption

Wong also encouraged county employees and residents with information about suspected public corruption, fraudulent employment arrangements or misuse of taxpayer funds to contact federal investigators.

Tips can be reported to the FBI's Houston office at 713-693-5000, through the national FBI tip line at 800-225-5324, or online at tips.fbi.gov. The FBI accepts anonymous tips.

County judge election approaches

Wong was appointed interim county judge by a visiting district judge in April following George's suspension from office.

His authority to continue serving has since been challenged in court. Two judges have considered the dispute, but neither has ordered Wong's removal.

On April 23, Commissioners Court unanimously approved recording Wong's oath of office, which specified a term ending Dec. 31, 2026. McCoy supported that action before later challenging Wong's authority to remain in office.

The legal dispute remains unresolved as Wong and McCoy prepare to face voters Nov. 3.

Editor's note: Covering Katy News publisher Dennis Spellman is employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office. The reporting and editorial decisions for this story were made independently and do not necessarily reflect the views of any other organization.