Woman arrested in string of armed robberies at Fort Bend restaurants

SUGAR LAND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A 54-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with a series of armed robberies at restaurants along Highway 6 in the Sugar Land area.

Ruby Silas faces charges of aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance, with bonds totaling more than $250,000.

Detectives from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office worked with Sugar Land police and federal agents to investigate five robberies that occurred between April 5 and April 15. In each case, a woman entered a restaurant, pretended to make a purchase, then took money from open cash registers while threatening employees with a gun.

"I'm proud of the investigative work of our detectives and the collaborative team effort to capture this suspect," said Sheriff Eric Fagan. "This is a reminder to those who want to inflict harm on others in our community that it will not be tolerated."

Investigators spotted Silas on Wednesday driving a vehicle linked to one of the robberies. After stopping her, they identified her through fingerprint evidence from one of the crime scenes.

The investigation remains active and may clear additional robbery cases.