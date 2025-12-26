Identity released of woman accused in wrong-way crash that killed 3 on Highway 99

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the woman arrested in connection with a wrong-way crash that resulted in three fatalities and left one child critically injured.
Majesti Faith Lee, 27, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with intoxication manslaughter enhanced to a first-degree felony and one count of intoxication assault. Lee's bond has been set at $1,050,000, though it could be reduced in coming legal proceedings.
Also Read: Community rallies around 3 year old orphaned by Grand Parkway Crash
Details of the Highway 99 crash
The crash occurred at approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20, in the 11400 block of South Highway 99.
A family of four from Harris County was traveling northbound on Highway 99, just past FM 1464 toward West Airport Boulevard, when their vehicle was struck by a driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, according to preliminary investigation.
Also Read: Family of four struck by wrong way driver on Grand Parkway - 3 killed
Victims identified
An adult female, Lizbeth Rodriguez Contreras, 27, and her daughter Camila Pena, 5, were pronounced deceased at the scene. An adult male, Diego Pena Jr., 26, and a male juvenile, 3, were transported by air ambulance to a local hospital where Pena died. The couple's 3-year-old son remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.
Lee was also transported by Life Flight and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
1 of 6
Go Fund Me
This family was returning home from a holiday party when their vehicle was struck by a wrong-way driver on the Grand Parkway.
2 of 6
GoFundMe
Camila Pena, 5
3 of 6
GoFundMe
Diego Pena
4 of 6
GoFundMe
Diego Pena, 3 and his sister Camila Pena, 5.
5 of 6
GoFundMe
Camila Pena, 5
6 of 6
GoFundMe
Diego Peña and Lizbeth Rodriguez
"Our hearts are with the family as they endure an unimaginable loss," said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan. "This tragedy is a painful reminder of how quickly lives can be changed when impaired driving occurs, and why making responsible choices behind the wheel is so critical."
A GoFundMe page has been set up to pay for funeral expenses and support 3-year-old Diego Pena.