Identity released of woman accused in wrong-way crash that killed 3 on Highway 99

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the woman arrested in connection with a wrong-way crash that resulted in three fatalities and left one child critically injured.

Majesti Faith Lee, 27, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with intoxication manslaughter enhanced to a first-degree felony and one count of intoxication assault. Lee's bond has been set at $1,050,000, though it could be reduced in coming legal proceedings.

Details of the Highway 99 crash

The crash occurred at approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20, in the 11400 block of South Highway 99.

A family of four from Harris County was traveling northbound on Highway 99, just past FM 1464 toward West Airport Boulevard, when their vehicle was struck by a driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, according to preliminary investigation.

Victims identified

An adult female, Lizbeth Rodriguez Contreras, 27, and her daughter Camila Pena, 5, were pronounced deceased at the scene. An adult male, Diego Pena Jr., 26, and a male juvenile, 3, were transported by air ambulance to a local hospital where Pena died. The couple's 3-year-old son remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Lee was also transported by Life Flight and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"Our hearts are with the family as they endure an unimaginable loss," said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan. "This tragedy is a painful reminder of how quickly lives can be changed when impaired driving occurs, and why making responsible choices behind the wheel is so critical."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to pay for funeral expenses and support 3-year-old Diego Pena.