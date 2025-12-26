Screenshot 2025-12-26 at 8.57.02 AM.png

FBC Jail

Majesti Faith Lee, 27

Identity released of woman accused in wrong-way crash that killed 3 on Highway 99

by

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the woman arrested in connection with a wrong-way crash that resulted in three fatalities and left one child critically injured.

Majesti Faith Lee, 27, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with intoxication manslaughter enhanced to a first-degree felony and one count of intoxication assault. Lee's bond has been set at $1,050,000, though it could be reduced in coming legal proceedings.

Also Read: Community rallies around 3 year old orphaned by Grand Parkway Crash

Details of the Highway 99 crash

The crash occurred at approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20, in the 11400 block of South Highway 99.

A family of four from Harris County was traveling northbound on Highway 99, just past FM 1464 toward West Airport Boulevard, when their vehicle was struck by a driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, according to preliminary investigation.

Also Read: Family of four struck by wrong way driver on Grand Parkway - 3 killed

Victims identified

An adult female, Lizbeth Rodriguez Contreras, 27, and her daughter Camila Pena, 5, were pronounced deceased at the scene. An adult male, Diego Pena Jr., 26, and a male juvenile, 3, were transported by air ambulance to a local hospital where Pena died. The couple's 3-year-old son remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Lee was also transported by Life Flight and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

×

1 of 6

Screenshot 2025-12-22 at 3.04.51 PM.png

Go Fund Me

This family was returning home from a holiday party when their vehicle was struck by a wrong-way driver on the Grand Parkway.

×

2 of 6

Screenshot 2025-12-26 at 9.00.59 AM.png

GoFundMe

Camila Pena, 5

×

3 of 6

Screenshot 2025-12-24 at 9.26.10 AM.png

GoFundMe

Diego Pena

×

4 of 6

Screenshot 2025-12-26 at 9.01.23 AM.png

GoFundMe

Diego Pena, 3 and his sister Camila Pena, 5.

×

5 of 6

Screenshot 2025-12-26 at 9.01.44 AM.png

GoFundMe

Camila Pena, 5

×

6 of 6

Screenshot 2025-12-26 at 9.01.58 AM.png

GoFundMe

Diego Peña and Lizbeth Rodriguez

"Our hearts are with the family as they endure an unimaginable loss," said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan. "This tragedy is a painful reminder of how quickly lives can be changed when impaired driving occurs, and why making responsible choices behind the wheel is so critical."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to pay for funeral expenses and support 3-year-old Diego Pena. 