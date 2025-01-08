Whitbeck Drops Defamation Suit against individual School Board Members - Continues Suit Vs. District

FORT BEND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The former superintendent of the Fort Bend Independent School District has dropped her defamation suit against board trustees while maintaining a separate lawsuit against the district, Fort Bend ISD confirmed.

Dr. Christie Whitbeck, who previously led Fort Bend Independent School District, dismissed her defamation lawsuit on Friday after conceding she cannot legally pursue claims regarding statements made about her job performance.

"We are pleased Dr. Whitbeck now understands she should not have sued the trustees and the district for defamation and has voluntarily agreed to drop her defamation claims against all of them," Fort Bend ISD Board President Kristin Tassin said. "But we regret Dr. Whitbeck has chosen not to dismiss her breach of contract claim against the district and look forward to the opportunity to brief the court as to why the remaining claim must also be dismissed."

Whitbeck continues to sue the district for alleged breach of her Voluntary Resignation Agreement.

District officials said they plan to challenge the remaining claim in court.

Fort Bend ISD, serves more than 77,000 students.