Major Weekend closure planned for northbound Fort Bend Parkway; Westpark Tollway shoulder closure scheduled

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Drivers traveling northbound on the Fort Bend Parkway this weekend should prepare for a major closure, while motorists using the Westpark Tollway near Texas Heritage Parkway may encounter a shoulder closure Thursday.

The Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority has announced the following closures for the week of Nov. 9-16.

Fort Bend Parkway

Northbound closure: All northbound lanes of the Fort Bend Parkway between Beltway 8 and U.S. 90 will be closed from 5 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, until 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16.

Northbound motorists will be required to exit at Beltway 8. The closure is within the portion of the toll road managed by the Harris County Toll Road Authority.

Southbound lane closure: The southbound left lane and shoulder between the Fort Bend Extension Plaza and the Beltway 8 exit ramp will also be closed from 5 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Westpark Tollway

An eastbound shoulder closure is scheduled near Texas Heritage Parkway from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.

Grand Parkway

No lane closures are scheduled on the Grand Parkway during the reporting period.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and allow additional travel time when traveling through affected areas.

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