Visit Sugar Land launches FIFA World Cup 26 planning portal for Fort Bend area fans

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Soccer fans planning to attend World Cup matches in Houston next summer can now access a central resource for Sugar Land events and activities through a new planning portal launched Thursday by Visit Sugar Land.

The website, SugarLand26.com, will serve as a hub for information about watch parties, cultural events and community experiences in Sugar Land during the tournament. As an official host city supporter for Houston, Sugar Land will host numerous events throughout summer 2026.

Sugar Land Town Square, First Colony Mall to host World Cup events

Sugar Land Town Square and First Colony Mall will serve as the primary centers of activity, hosting match-day experiences, live entertainment, art installations, international food and beverage stations, local merchant markets and cultural showcases celebrating the global spirit of the tournament.

Sugar Land Social District expands for World Cup 2026 celebrations

With the newly designated Sugar Land Social District, fans can gather, dine and celebrate in expanded outdoor spaces throughout the tournament. Visit Sugar Land will also debut pop-up stores offering Sugar Land-themed apparel and souvenirs.

Youth soccer camps, cultural events planned for World Cup visitors

Throughout the tournament, visitors can enjoy community activations, including Space Cowboys soccer week and youth soccer camps at Constellation Field in June, outdoor movie nights, cultural performances and pop-up experiences highlighting Sugar Land's diversity and local talent.

"Launching SugarLand26.com is a big step in welcoming the world to the city. As fans from around the globe travel to Houston, this site gives them one place to easily discover our watch parties, cultural events, and community experiences so they can plan their World Cup journey with us," said Jordan Cutler, senior marketing manager. "Our community embodies the international spirit of the game, and we're excited to showcase the energy, hospitality, and spirit that make Sugar Land unforgettable."

How to get World Cup 2026 updates for Sugar Land events

Additional details on events, entertainment lineups and participating businesses will be announced in early 2026.