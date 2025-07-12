Unveiling of ‘Union Corridor’ to Celebrate Unity and Diversity in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A newly designated stretch of Synott Road is being named "Union Corridor," honoring the remarkable concentration of religious and cultural diversity found along the nearly 1-mile stretch that connects Fort Bend County and the City of Houston, as it is part of both the county's Precinct 3 and the city's District F.

Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers unveiled a street sign identifying the area as Union Corridor. Houston District F City Council Member Tiffany Thomas also took part in the event along with religious leaders and area residents.

The ceremony was hosted at the Vietnamese Buddhist Center, one of the religious institutions along the thoroughfare that represents the shared values of harmony embodied by the corridor.

"Union Corridor is more than a name — it's a statement about who we are," Meyers said. "On this stretch of Synott Road, you will find people of different backgrounds and faiths living in harmony. That is something worth celebrating and recognizing."

A union corridor sign along Synott Road.

The religious institutions along the corridor serve hundreds of families in the area and together reflect the cultural and spiritual richness that defines Fort Bend County and the City of Houston, which are among the most diverse communities in the United States.

The designation highlights what makes the Houston region special: different faith communities have chosen to build their spiritual homes side by side, sharing the same street and embracing the same values of understanding and respect.

Union Corridor encompasses the section of Synott Road between West Bellfort Avenue in Fort Bend County and Keegan's Bayou in the City of Houston.

Those who attended the ceremony also enjoyed cuisine from around the world provided by local religious and cultural organizations — further emphasizing the international character of this remarkable community.

Covering Katy is owned by Dennis Spellman who is also employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.