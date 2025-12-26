Union Pacific Developing 2,040-Acre Industrial Park Near Rosenberg, Could Bring Thousands of Jobs

ROSENBERG, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Union Pacific Railroad is developing a 2,040-acre industrial park in Rosenberg's extraterritorial jurisdiction that could bring thousands of jobs and significant economic growth to the area, located about 38 miles southwest of downtown Houston in Fort Bend County.

The Mainline Texas Industrial Park, with up to 20 million square feet of potential commercial development, is expected to create employment opportunities in warehousing, logistics, manufacturing and transportation for area residents.

About 1,300 acres of the industrial park will be rail-served land, with the remainder open to other commercial development. The project will also provide storage facilities for 1,700 railcars.

Rail Access to Position Rosenberg as Logistics Hub

The project will provide rail access to international gateways in Laredo, Eagle Pass and El Paso, three cities along the Texas-Mexico border, positioning Rosenberg as a logistics hub for international trade.

"We're excited about the new growth opportunities this park opens up for our customers," said Kenny Rocker, Union Pacific executive vice president of marketing and sales. "It's near the state's largest concentration of people, industry and commerce, and allows customers to reach more than 25 million consumers within a 250-mile radius. That's real growth potential and another example of how we are planning into the future with our customers."

× 1 of 2 Expand UP The Mainline Texas Industrial Park × 2 of 2 Expand UP The Mainline Texas Industrial Park near Rosenberg. Prev Next

Strategic Location Offers Access to Major Transportation Routes

The park is located along Union Pacific's main line with direct access to U.S. 90, Highway 36, Spur 10 and Interstate 69, offering companies transportation access across the region's major population centers and the border.

Union Pacific operates 32,880 route miles in 23 states with seven border crossings. The railroad serves roughly 10,000 customers and connects 7,300 cities and communities. Union Pacific is the only railroad serving all six major Mexico gateways and connects with Canada's rail systems.

The Mainline Texas Industrial Park is 55 miles from Houston's Bush Airport, 66 miles from the Port of Houston and 177 miles from the Port of Corpus Christi.

Robert Alinger of Colliers' Houston office is marketing the project. The site is one mile west of Rosenberg and is substantially vacant.

Houston's industrial market has been strong in 2025, with a number of industrial projects under construction as part of an industrial expansion in Texas.