TxDOT Highway 36A Public Meetings Set for this month

KATY & ROSENBERG, Texas (Covering Katy News) – The Texas Department of Transportation is nearing a decision on where Higway 36A will be located and will have two public meetings in August for community members and media to receive updates and provide feedback.

"Highway 36A will be a vital transportation corridor that will connect Port Freeport to the nation's largest inland port in Dallas," said Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers. According to information provided by his office, Meyers views the route as vital for Fort Bend County's economic development and for diversifying the tax base of a county where residential homeowners currently pay more than 70% of the county's property taxes.

Public Meeting Schedule

Tuesday, August 26

5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Leonard E. Merrell Center

6301 S Stadium Ln., Katy

Thursday, August 28

5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Fort Bend Epicenter

28505 Southwest Fwy., Rosenberg

Project Overview

The proposed Highway 36A transportation project will connect Port Freeport to Highway 6 north of Hempstead, delivering multiple benefits including improved evacuation routes, enhanced domestic and international trade facilitation, increased economic opportunities, and more efficient regional mobility.

This infrastructure development comes as Port Freeport expands to become Texas's deepest port, with channel depths reaching 51 to 56 feet at the deepest point, making it the only port on the Texas Gulf Coast capable of fully accommodating the larger container ships that transit the expanded Panama Canal. The growing volume of imports and exports will generate increased cargo traffic, placing additional demands on the region's currently limited rail and highway transportation infrastructure.

New 36A Corridor (Two Separate Segments) The Texas Department of Transportation is conducting separate $2 million Environmental Impact Statements (EIS) for two distinct segments of the new 36A corridor:

Southern Segment (36A South) : Extending from SH 36 south of Needville (southwest of Rosenberg) northward to the I-10/US 90 corridor, approximately 33 miles in length. Estimated cost: $2.5 billion.

: Extending from SH 36 south of Needville (southwest of Rosenberg) northward to the I-10/US 90 corridor, approximately 33 miles in length. Estimated cost: $2.5 billion. Northern Segment (36A North): Extending from the I-10/US 90 corridor northward to US 290/SH 6 north of Hempstead, approximately 32 miles in length. Estimated cost: $2.0 billion.

Each segment will have its own comprehensive Environmental Impact Statement to evaluate various alternatives and identify preferred routes that best serve the area's needs while minimizing impacts to both natural and built environments. The total anticipated length of the new 36A will be approximately 65 to 75 miles, with a combined estimated cost of $4.5 billion for both segments.

The owner of Covering Katy News, Dennis Spellman, is also employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.