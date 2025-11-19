FM 1463 Expansion in Katy and Fulshear: End Finally in Sight But Still Months Away

KATY and FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News)— The Texas Department of Transportation expects to complete the $108 million 6.7-mile expansion of FM 1463 by late 2026, more than four years after construction began.

The project involves expanding FM 1463 from two lanes to six lanes north of Spring Green Road, and from two lanes to four lanes with raised medians south of Spring Green Road. Work began in February 2022.

New Concrete Lanes Expected by January

Kris Hadley, TxDOT public information officer, said by January new northbound concrete main lanes will be placed from FM 1093 to Cinco Ranch Boulevard, continuing north to Cinco Trace and ending at Westridge Creek Lane.

By mid-2026, Hadley said, TxDOT estimates completing permanent intersection signals, sidewalks and crosswalks, and placing grass and vegetation along the new right-of-way.

× Expand TxDOT A map showing the 6.7 mile FM 1463 expansion project.

Community Concerns Over Project Timeline

As TxDOT begins its fourth year on the project, some have complained about the time needed to finish the work. Hadley said TxDOT has received complaints about remaining utility issues, which it is addressing with Zachary Construction, the contractor. Right-of-way issues were resolved in 2022, she said.

"We have worked to address the concerns of the community," Hadley said. "Some in the community understood that the project would be completed much quicker than what was in the final project plan."

Fulshear Provides Public Information on Timeline

The project has drawn increasing interest from the public so the City of Fulshear created a page on its website to provide updated information and answer questions. That web page says the project is expected to be completed by June 2027, but Hadley said that date is based on full TxDOT acceptance of the roadway and completion and acceptance of the financial tasks associated with closing a project of this size. She said the information posted on that website comes from TxDOT. In reality, all construction work will be done by late-2026.