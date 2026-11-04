Two Fort Bend County races for the Texas House remain too close to call

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Two races for seats representing Fort Bend County in the Texas House of Representatives remained too close to call Wednesday morning.

House District 26

As of Wednesday morning, with 73,299 votes cast, Republican incumbent Matt Morgan received 36,717 votes, or 50%, to Democratic challenger Eliz Markowitz, who received 36,582 votes, or 50% — a 135-vote margin.

“We’re up 135 votes, and it doesn’t sound like there’s a whole lot left to count that would affect my race,” Morgan, an insurance adjuster seeking his second term in office, said.

Markowitz, an educator, said about 1,600 mail ballots and 100 provisional ballots remained to be counted. While the absentee ballots have been counted there are still overseas mail in ballots that haven't arrived yet.

“Regardless of what happens with our race, I’m satisfied that people who care about public education and good governance have been elected across the state and country,” Markowitz said.

House District 26 includes the Fort Bend County portion of Katy and stretches south to include Richmond and a portion of Rosenberg on the west. It borders Sugar Land on the east.

House District 28

× Expand Courtesy Sandy Ibanez and Gary Gates Sandy Ibanez and Gary Gates

As of Wednesday morning, with 89,188 votes cast, Democratic challenger Sandy Ibanez received 45,377 votes, or 51%, to Republican incumbent Gary Gates, who received 43,811 votes, or 49% — a 1,566-vote margin.

Efforts to reach Gates, a developer and property manager first elected in 2020, and Ibanez, a real estate agent, were unsuccessful. Gates defeated Markowitz in 2020 and is seeking his fourth term in the Legislature.

House District 28 includes Fulshear, most of Rosenberg, much of Sugar Land and Weston Lakes.