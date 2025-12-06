Trump endorses Trever Nehls for Congress, Jetton quits, Clark unfazed

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — President Donald Trump's endorsement Thursday of Trever Nehls for Texas' 22nd Congressional District prompted former state Rep. Jacey Jetton to drop out of the race days after announcing his candidacy, leaving Republican activist and geophysicist Rebecca Clark as Nehls' sole challenger.

Trump gave his "complete and total endorsement" to Nehls in a Truth Social post Thursday, calling him a "MAGA warrior."

Hours later, Jetton announced he would not file for the Congressional District 22 race.

"I respect President Trump and the direction he has signaled for this primary," Jetton said in a statement. "After visiting with my family and supporters, I have decided not to file to be on the Texas ballot."

The Clark campaign did not respond to the Trump endorsement. However, a person close to the campaign said Clark remains in the race and expects to secure the Republican nomination. Clark had originally planned to challenge Troy Nehls before he decided against running.

× Expand Nehls and Clark campaigns Trever Nehls and Rebecca Clark

The 22nd District covers much of Fort Bend County and portions of Brazoria and Harris counties.