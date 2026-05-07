Triten, NewQuest Break Ground on 294-Unit Apartment Complex in Fort Bend's Aliana Community

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Triten Real Estate Partners and NewQuest have broken ground on The Landing at Aliana, a 294-unit apartment complex within the Aliana master-planned community in Richmond.

The three-story, garden-style development is being built on 10.8 acres near the intersection of Aliana Trace and Fairbairn Road, just inside the Grand Parkway.

"Aliana's strong demographics, exceptional master-planned environment, and proximity to major employment corridors make it an ideal setting to deliver a community that meets the evolving expectations of today's renters," Carter Bechtol, head of Triten Residential, told The Realty News Report.

Aliana is a 2,000-acre community developed by Airia Development Co., situated south of Interstate 10 and north of U.S. 59.

The apartments will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 930 square feet. The project sits near Fort Bend ISD's Malala Yousafzai Elementary School.

NewQuest, the joint venture partner, owns and developed the adjacent The Grand at Aliana, a 650,000-square-foot retail center currently completing a final expansion that includes a Dick's Sporting Goods and Havertys Furniture.

Austin Alvis, president and chief development officer at NewQuest, told Realty News Report the groundbreaking completes the mixed-use vision for the site. "This groundbreaking marks an important milestone for The Grand at Aliana, bringing the final residential component into a fully realized mixed-use environment," he said. "From the outset, our vision has been to create a dynamic, walkable destination that integrates retail, dining, services, and now high-quality residential living."

The Landing at Aliana is scheduled to open in summer 2027, with construction expected to wrap up in 2028.