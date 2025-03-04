Treasurer Bill Rickert Urges Fort Bend County to End Remote Work

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — County Treasurer Bill Rickert has formally requested that all county departments return to in-person work, citing concerns about productivity and service delivery.

In a letter to the Commissioners Court, Rickert emphasized the need to maximize taxpayer resources.

"As stewards of public funds, we must ensure that county departments operate at peak productivity and provide the highest level of service to our residents," Rickert wrote.

The treasurer acknowledged that remote work was necessary during the pandemic but argued that in-person collaboration "enhances efficiency, accountability, and service delivery."

Rickert suggested that remote work should be limited to emergencies or special circumstances rather than continuing as regular practice.

"While remote work can serve as a valuable tool for business continuity during emergencies or on an as-needed basis, it should not become a regular practice," he stated.

Covering Katy Publisher Dennis Spellman is employed by the Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.