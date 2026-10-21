Transgender mailers target Katy-area students with advice on separating from parents

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Unsolicited brochures mailed to Katy-area households are telling students whose parents do not support their transgender identity how to seek assistance outside their families, including legal resources and a court process that can allow minors to become independent of their parents.

The multicolored, tri-fold brochure, titled Texas Trans & LGBTQ+ Student Resource Guide, was mailed to a Katy-area residence addressed to "Students of the [family name] Family," rather than to the parents. Covering Katy News obtained the mailing.

The mailer lists a return address of 1611 W. Airport Blvd., Suite 123, in Meadows Place. However, that the address does not appear to exist. A nearly identical address, 11611 W. Airport Blvd., belongs to a UPS Store where the Transgender Education Network of Texas receives mail. That organization has denied producing or distributing the brochures.

The material includes a section titled "What to do if your parents don't support you," along with information about obtaining gender-related medical care outside Texas and pursuing emancipation, a legal process through which qualifying minors can gain certain rights ordinarily reserved for adults.

The identity of those responsible for the mailings remains unknown. In an Oct. 20 headline, The Texas Tribune reported that a transgender rights group described the pamphlets as false. However, the brochures themselves are real and direct students to established organizations offering legal information and other resources, including information about becoming legally independent of their parents. Although the accuracy of individual claims in the brochures warrants examination, the controversy over their origins does not change the fact that students are receiving materials directing them to these resources.

While the source of the mailings remains a mystery, Covering Katy News examined what the brochures tell students, the resources they identify and what Texas law says about parental rights.

Brochure directs students to outside organizations

The brochure encourages students whose parents do not support their gender identity to seek assistance from trusted adults, including teachers, counselors, therapists and organizations supporting transgender youth.

It also tells students that their parents do not have to be involved in their transgender identity.

The guide addresses the question, "Can I go out of state for care?" It encourages students to consult a legal organization rather than attempting to "arrange it yourself" and identifies legal resources, including Lambda Legal and the ACLU of Texas.

Both organizations provide legal information and advocacy concerning LGBTQ+ rights, including disputes involving government restrictions on transgender medical care. Their identification in the guide does not establish that either organization created, endorsed or distributed it.

Another section, headed "Begin your journey with an organization trusted by students," directs readers to the Transgender Education Network of Texas, known as TENT.

"If you're not sure where to start, contact TENT and tell them what you're trying to figure out," the brochure states.

It describes resources involving schools, health care, Texas laws, bullying and harassment, and connecting transgender children and families with assistance.

TENT has denied creating or distributing the brochure. The Texas Tribune reported that TENT's own resources do not promote emancipation for transgender youth, despite the brochure's discussion of that legal process.

Brochure tells students they do not have to convince their parents

The brochure concludes with a section titled "One Final Thing," which tells students they do not have to make immediate decisions about hormones or surgery.

"You don't have to decide about hormones or surgery right now," the guide states.

It also tells students, "You don't have to convince your parents."

Its final message presents outside organizations as a potential source of family-like support.

"Even if your family doesn't accept you as you are, groups like these are ready to become your found family," the brochure states.

Medical decisions can have lifelong consequences

The brochure's discussion of obtaining gender-related medical care outside Texas raises questions about parental consent and the consequences of certain treatments.

Gender-transition surgeries can include the removal of breasts or reproductive organs, procedures that are irreversible. Hormone treatments can also cause permanent physical changes and affect fertility.

The brochure does not specifically recommend these surgeries and tells students they do not need to make immediate decisions about hormones or surgery.

Parental-rights disputes involving transgender children have also resulted in children being removed from their homes. In Indiana and Montana, parents challenged state child-protection actions after their children were removed in cases involving disagreements over gender identity. Authorities cited additional medical and child-safety concerns in both cases.

What Texas law says about parental rights

Texas law recognizes substantial parental authority over minor children.

Section 151.001 of the Texas Family Code gives parents the right to make decisions concerning their children's education, consent to medical and psychological treatment, and direct their upbringing.

Parents also have legal responsibilities to provide care, shelter, education and protection.

Those rights are not absolute. Courts can restrict parental authority under circumstances established by law, including when intervention is deemed necessary to protect a child.

However, a child's disagreement with a parent about gender identity does not automatically terminate parental rights or authorize removal from the home.

Parents and lawmakers question the mailings

The brochures have prompted concerns from parents and elected officials across Texas.

Madeline Bracken, a Waxahachie mother who received the material, told FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth that she believed the mailing was exploiting parental concerns.

"I am upset about it because it feels like they're weaponizing my feelings as a parent," Bracken said.

State Rep. Jeff Leach, a Plano Republican, has asked Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to investigate the mailings and related text messages.

Leach initially questioned whether the communications violated Texas law. He later expressed continued interest in the investigation after TENT denied involvement.

Although the brochure discusses emancipation as an option for students, only a court can grant emancipation under the requirements established by Texas law.