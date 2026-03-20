Train Derailment Cleanup Continues in Richmond; Collins Road Crossing Reopens

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Cleanup and railway repairs are underway after more than two dozen Union Pacific train cars derailed Wednesday morning along Highway 90 and Collins Road in Richmond, prompting a multi-agency emergency response that has since wrapped up.

The derailment happened around 5 a.m. in Richmond. No injuries were reported, according to rail operator Union Pacific.

Two of the derailed cars leaked ethanol after the accident, said Fort Bend County Fire Marshal Justin Jurek. Both leaks were contained. A third derailed car leaked corn syrup, which was also contained.

"All first-responding agencies within Fort Bend County have demobilized, and the scene has been cleared of active emergency response operations," Fort Bend County Homeland Security and Emergency Management said in a statement distributed to local media. "Command of the site has been transitioned to Union Pacific Railroad, which is overseeing ongoing recovery and restoration efforts."

The Collins Road railroad crossing has reopened to traffic.

"There are no current threats to the public or surrounding community," Fort Bend County Homeland Security and Emergency Management said.

"Throughout the incident, multiple agencies worked in close coordination to ensure public safety and environmental protection. Fort Bend County extends its appreciation to all partner agencies for their coordinated response efforts," Fort Bend County Homeland Security and Emergency Management said.

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