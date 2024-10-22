Trader Joe’s to Open New Sugar Land Location on Oct. 24

SUGAR LAND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Trader Joe’s is set to open its new 10,000-square-foot store in Sugar Land at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:55 a.m.

Located at 13550 University Blvd. in the University Commons shopping center, the store will be the sixth Houston-area location for the Monrovia, California-based grocery chain.

Doug Adolph, communications director for the city of Sugar Land, expressed the community’s excitement.

“There's strong support for Trader Joe's in our community, and we'd love to have them,” Doug Adolph told the Houston Business Journal.

The new store takes over part of the former Sprouts Farmers Market space, which closed in April 2023 and was located across I-59 from the Smart Financial Center. Trader Joe’s has hired over 60 employees from the surrounding area and nearby stores, aiming to create a “neighborhood grocery store,” according to the company’s news release.

Like other locations, the Sugar Land store will participate in the company’s Neighborhood Shares Program, donating all unsold but consumable products to local nonprofit organizations.

The Sugar Land location marks the first Trader Joe’s opening in Greater Houston since 2016. The grocery chain, which first entered the market in 2012, now operates more than 560 stores nationwide.

For more information, visit www.traderjoes.com.