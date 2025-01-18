Texas Winter Storm Watch 2025: Ice and Snow to Impact Houston Area Commutes

HOUSTON — The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for portions of south central and southeast Texas, warning of hazardous driving conditions that could impact Tuesday's commute times.

The storm system, expected to arrive Monday evening and continue through Tuesday afternoon, could bring up to 3 inches of snow and sleet to the region, with some areas potentially receiving higher amounts. Forecasters also predict up to one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation.

Officials warn that roads, particularly bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Drivers should prepare for dangerous conditions during both Tuesday morning and evening commutes.

The Texas Department of Transportation advises motorists to monitor weather updates and road conditions before traveling. For real-time traffic conditions, drivers can visit drivetexas.org or call 800-452-9292.

The storm watch remains in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon. Emergency management officials recommend that residents keep emergency supplies in their vehicles and maintain a safe following distance from other vehicles during hazardous conditions.