Texas Winter Storm Enzo: Freezing Rain, Snow Forces Fort Bend County Office Closures

RICHMOND, Texas (AP) — A winter storm bringing freezing rain and snow is set to sweep through southeast Texas starting Monday evening, prompting Fort Bend County to close government offices Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has named the system Winter Storm Enzo and forecasts it will bring up to 4 inches of snow and very freezing temperatures lasting more than 36 hours in the Houston metropolitan area.

Rain is expected to begin around 4 p.m. Monday before transitioning to freezing rain and sleet. Forecasters say the precipitation will change to snow overnight, continuing through noon Tuesday before mixing with sleet again until about 3 p.m.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced county offices will close Tuesday. Officials will decide by midday Tuesday whether to partially reopen Wednesday.

While Texas' electric grid operators do not anticipate generation issues, county emergency management leaders say they are coordinating with CenterPoint Energy to monitor potential power line damage from the storm.

Freezing temperatures are expected to persist through midday Wednesday even after precipitation ends.

The author of this article, Dennis Spellman, is an employee of Fort Bend County Precinct 3.