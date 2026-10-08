Tesla’s proposed $10 billion Fort Bend project gets first public review by Commissioners Court

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — After months of confidential discussions, Fort Bend County commissioners publicly addressed Tesla's proposed $10 billion solar manufacturing plant for the first time Thursday, Oct. 8, welcoming the potential investment and discussing how the project could create thousands of jobs and expand the county's economy.

Commissioners had been familiar with the project for months but were restricted from discussing it publicly under a confidentiality agreement. With the proposal already drawing widespread public attention, Thursday's workshop provided an opportunity to discuss Tesla's plans in an open meeting and answer questions about the proposed facility.

The presentation was delivered by a representative of Kroll, a global financial and risk advisory firm that provides economic analysis, business valuation and consulting services.

The project, known as Project Crystal Sun, could bring nearly 10,000 permanent jobs to the Austin Point area near Needville in southern Fort Bend County. Tesla is considering approximately 1,600 acres near FM 762 and FM 1994, outside Needville's city limits.

The company has not made a final site selection and continues to evaluate a competing location.

Tesla confirms project is not a data center

The proposed facility is not a data center, despite rumors circulating online. Tesla plans to manufacture solar cells and modules used to generate electricity from sunlight.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Dexter McCoy said residents had raised concerns about data centers during recent town hall meetings and at the Fort Bend County Fair Parade.

"Is this a data center or is there any potential for this ever becoming a data center?" McCoy asked.

"Project Crystal Sun is not a data center. It is a manufacturing facility," a Kroll representative responded.

Nearly 10,000 jobs and billions in economic activity

Tesla's proposal calls for approximately $10.1 billion in capital investment and the creation of 9,712 permanent jobs by 2033, with approximately 1,100 construction workers needed during peak construction.

Kroll's economic analysis estimates the project could generate $106.7 billion in cumulative economic output across Texas between 2026 and 2063, along with $68.4 billion in employee earnings.

A separate study by Impact DataSource estimates the project could support approximately 34,400 jobs statewide once fully operational. That figure includes Tesla's direct employees and additional jobs supported by suppliers and other businesses.

The figures are projections based on economic modeling, not guaranteed outcomes. They represent potential statewide benefits rather than economic activity confined to Fort Bend County.

The Kroll representative explained that the facility could help expand domestic solar manufacturing, an industry in which much of the production has moved overseas.

He also noted that the plant could provide employment opportunities closer to home for Fort Bend County residents who currently commute outside the county for work.

The facility would need engineers, manufacturing technicians, skilled tradespeople and workers in administrative and professional positions.

Commissioners discuss opportunities for local workers

The Kroll representative highlighted Tesla's existing workforce development programs in Central Texas.

According to the presentation, 144 graduates of Del Valle schools have moved into full-time jobs at Tesla's Giga Texas manufacturing facility near Austin. The company also reported employing approximately 1,500 high school graduates and young workers and investing $600,000 in a training shop.

Tesla works with Austin Community College and other educational institutions through programs designed to help students transition from classrooms into manufacturing careers.

Those programs include Tesla's Manufacturing Development Program and START, which provide training for manufacturing and technical positions.

The representative indicated that similar partnerships would be important if Tesla builds its proposed facility in Fort Bend County.

Tesla outlines plans to conserve water

Tesla plans to reuse nearly all the water used in its solar manufacturing process, according to information presented to commissioners.

The company is evaluating groundwater and alternative water supplies while studying cooling systems that balance water consumption with electricity use.

The Kroll representative explained that Tesla has not completed the facility's design and cannot provide more precise water-use estimates until a site is selected and additional engineering is completed.

The proposed facility would be subject to applicable federal, state and local environmental regulations, including requirements governing water, wastewater, air quality, hazardous materials and worker safety.

The presentation also highlighted environmental recognition received by Tesla facilities in Texas, California and Germany for water, waste and environmental management practices.

Meyers makes a pitch for Fort Bend County

Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers expressed enthusiasm about Tesla considering Fort Bend County and made a lighthearted pitch for the local site.

"I personally want to thank Tesla for considering Fort Bend County, and I can personally assure you that Fort Bend County's site is much better than the other one that you're considering," Meyers said.

The proposed location is within an approximately 3,000-acre study area in the Austin Point area near Needville. Tesla is evaluating the purchase of approximately 1,600 acres for the manufacturing facility.

In August, Commissioners Court established a reinvestment zone in the area, allowing the county to consider potential economic development incentives.

Lamar CISD trustees also voted in September to advance a proposed property tax incentive agreement under the state's Jobs, Energy, Technology and Innovation program.

The program is designed to attract major business investments and job creation through temporary limitations on certain school district property taxes, subject to required approvals.

Tesla has not made its final decision

Tesla's previously submitted project information anticipates commercial operations beginning in 2029, with employment potentially reaching 9,712 workers by 2033.

Those projections depend on the company selecting Fort Bend County and moving forward with construction.

The Kroll representative explained that Tesla continues to evaluate competing locations and that additional engineering would follow a final site decision.

Thursday's presentation was informational and did not represent a final commitment by Tesla to build in Fort Bend County.

If selected, the project could become one of the largest manufacturing investments in the region's history, creating thousands of jobs and establishing Fort Bend County as a major center for solar manufacturing.

Covering Katy News owner and publisher Dennis Spellman is also employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.