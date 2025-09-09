Target to Add Electric Vehicle Charging Stations at Katy Store

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Target Corp. will install electric vehicle charging stations at its Westheimer Parkway location in Cinco Ranch, according to project documents filed with the State of Texas.

The $600,000 project is scheduled to begin Dec. 1, 2025, and finish by Dec. 1, 2026, records show. The 2,000-square-foot charging facility will include dispensers and power units using equipment in the existing parking lot at 23710 Westheimer Parkway.

The project involves public funds, according to the state filing.

Target has been expanding its electric vehicle charging infrastructure nationwide since 2012, when it first partnered with ChargePoint.

"Accelerating our efforts to install new charging stations at Target stores across the country is one way we're building on our commitment to investing in solutions that leave our communities better for future families," John Leisen, vice president of property management at Target said at the time the program launched.

The charging station initiative is part of Target's broader environmental goals, which include offsetting energy needs with solar and wind power.