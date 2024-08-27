Taral Patel "Peddling Fake Racism" Wayne Dolcefino Reports

FORT BEND COUNTY, TEXAS (Covering Katy News) - Award-winning independent Journalist Wayne Dolcefino says, "There's nothing lower in politics than spreading fake hate for votes."

Sadly, fake racism is what investigators say Democratic Fort Bend County Pct. 3 Commissioner candidate Taral Patel has been using to smear his opponent, incumbent Commissioner Andy Meyers. Hundreds of pages of evidence also link Patel to dirty tricks against people from his own party like Judge Surendran K. Pattel, Constable Nabil Shike, and primary opponent Abrahim Javed.

Read the Taral Patel Arrest Warrant and Search Warrants

Patel's actions have caused Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Democratic Commissioner Dexter McCoy to call for Patel to withdraw from the race, but he stands alone in the Democratic Party. McCoy's party has embraced Patel and continues backing his efforts to unseat Meyers and seemingly have no concerns with his tactics which Meyers says frightened many immigrants who thought the posts were real.

In the report below, Dolcefino confronts Patel and his former boss, County Judge KP George, who has made similar claims of racism in his campaigns, some were made while Patel worked for him. Patel once served at George's Chief of Staff.

In this story, Dolcefino summarizes hundreds of pages of evidence against Patel, in a case that could send Patel to prison and has Dolcefino wondering if George used the same dishonest tactics in his campaigns.

